Atlanta Hawks Showing Interest In Denver's Peyton Watson, But Is The Price Too High?

The NBA offseason has slowed down this week and there is not a lot of business left to be done around the league. Basketball fans and front offices alike are waiting for the decision from LeBron James, but there are still a few prized restricted free agents on the market that have unresolved situations for the 2026-2027 season.

One of them in Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. Watson had the breakout season that Denver fans had been hoping for, but injuries slowed things down towards the end of the season. Despite the injuries, Watson is a coveted player around the league due to being a high-level two-way wing that can guard and shoot from deep. Denver has been trying to extend Watson, but they have not come to terms yet.

The Clippers and the Nets have been mentioned most prominently as a suitor for Watson, but today, NBA insider Jake Fischer noted that a new team has been showing interest, and that team is no other than the Atlanta Hawks:

"Atlanta, sources say, has also shown some fresh interest in Watson, which would likewise require a sign-and-trade to make it happen.

That said, whether it's the Hawks or the Clippers or any other suitor, sources maintain that the Nuggets are seeking compensation on par with what Utah received from the Lakers in their recent sign-and-trade swap that made Walker Kessler a Laker.

The Lakers' determined interest in the 7-foot-2 center netted two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps for the Jazz.

Sources say that price point has been too rich for the Clippers or the Hawks when it comes to Watson."

Could the Hawks actually acquire Watson?

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) tries to drive past Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first report of the Hawks holding interest in Watson, but because he is a restricted free agent, I think it is going to be very, very difficult for Atlanta to actually obtain the talented young wing.

Because the Hawks don't have the cap space to sign Watson to an offer sheet, the only way that they could acquire him would be through a sign-and-trade. If what Fischer says is true, that Denver is going to want a Walker Kessler type return (Utah traded Kessler to Los Angeles for two first round pick swaps and two unprotected first round picks), I think you can safely count Atlanta out of that kind of a deal.

Onsi Saleh and the Hawks front office have made it clear that they are not going to skip steps in building this team and that they are not "one move" away. Atlanta was continuously mentioned as a suitor for Jaylen Brown, but if they were not willing to surrender real assets to obtain him, why would they do that for Watson?

Watson is a very talented player and if healthy, there is a chance that his next contract is going to be a bargain deal. This past season, he averaged a career-best 14.6 PPG, a career-best 4.9 RPG, while shooting 49% from the floor and 41% from three and is a solid defender as well. He fits into the Hawks timeline perfectly, but again, the cost of multiple draft assets for a player who is more unproven than Walker Kessler was would not be a smart move by what is considered to be a very smart front office.

Could Denver lower the asking price for Watson? Possibly, but I think the more likely outcome this offseason is that Watson and Denver find a middle ground on a contract and he returns to the Nuggets.

Restricted free agents don't have a lot of leverage in these situations and while Atlanta could be very interested in acquiring him, I would be pretty surprised if they overpaid for him like the Lakers did for Kessler.