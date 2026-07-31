Report: Hawks Interest in Peyton Watson Is More Exploratory Than Substantive

There are not many notable storylines left for this offseason in the NBA, but what happens with the current crop of restricted free agents is going to be worth tracking.

Peyton Watson, Jalen Duren, and Benedict Mathurin remain in limbo with their contract situations, and it feels like there is no end in sight. All three of these players might be back with their current teams, but sign-and-trades are on the table as well, and the Atlanta Hawks have been repeatedly mentioned as a suitor for Watson.

But it sounds like that interest might be overstated just a little bit according to the latest reports.

According to Michael Scotto at HoopsHype, the Hawks have shown interest in Watson, but that the interest has been "More exploratory than substantive":

"The Denver Nuggets remain interested in retaining restricted free agent forward Peyton Watson amid sign-and-trade interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

As of now, the Bucks, Cavaliers, Hawks, and Clippers have not offered a first-round pick to the Nuggets in sign-and-trade discussions for Watson, league sources told HoopsHype.

The Cavaliers have recently entered the picture as noted above in this story, with their trade assets also outlined. Meanwhile, interest from the Hawks and Clippers is considered more exploratory than substantive to this point."

Tough path for the Hawks

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think that might be the best way to categorize the Hawks' interest in Watson, mostly because of how difficult it would be to put together a package for him, even if the price point has been lowered. H

Atlanta currently has 17 players on its roster, and there are no realistic options for them to send to the Nuggets if they could. The other tough obstacle that has come up in the past week is the fact that Denver is now in the second apron after matching the offer sheet for Spencer Jones. Being in the second apron means that Denver cannot take back players in a sign-and-trade. They could offload a player before doing so, but it complicates things.

Even with the price point being where it reportedly is now (one first-round pick and a player), is that too much for Watson? He fits on Atlanta's timeline, age-wise, and is the kind of two-way wing that every NBA team covets, but his sample size is so small, and he battled injuries for much of the season and was not available when Denver needed him most. He might not be worth the contract he will demand, with his salary also eating into the cap flexibility the Hawks currently have.

Restricted free agents are always hard to pry away from their current teams, unless you are offering a package similar to what the Lakers offered for Walker Kessler. It is even harder when you are counting on being able to pry him away via sign-and-trade.

I would still keep expectations low when it comes to the Hawks being able to acquire Watson, but the longer this drags on, it might turn from exploratory interest to substantive interest.