Atlanta Hawks 2026 NBA Draft Profile - Arkansas Guard Darius Acuff Jr

Throughout this season, the Atlanta Hawks were one of the more anticipated younger teams in the league after making a midseason shift into playoff contention. However, it was clear in the playoffs that they were missing another key piece to the puzzle, and in this year's draft, there could be another piece to connect that puzzle.

One of the main points of emphasis for the Hawks this offseason is a franchise point guard after trading Trae Young at the trade deadline. In this year's draft, there seems to be a good number of guards available that could play a similar role to the one Young did in his tenure with Atlanta, and Darius Acuff Jr could be one of those guards.

Let's take a look at some of Acuff's potential fit with the Hawks and areas of strength and weakness:

Strengths

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Offensively, Acuff is an elite talent, which he uses to his advantage in multiple ways on the floor. His scoring ability varies as he is able to score at all three levels with high efficiency and creates his own shot without needing pick-and-rolls for separation.

As a floor general, Acuff's ability to have a solid feel for the game and what is needed at certain moments is instantly visible. While he is undersized, Acuff is able to play through contact, finish at the rim, and take care of the basketball at a high level.

Lastly, Acuff is known for being productive against elite defenses at a reliable clip and for stepping up in big moments.

Weaknesses

When it comes to the downsides of Acuff's game, it mainly stems from his lack of size, which tends to work against him on the defensive end of the court. Specifically, with him being 6-foot-3, he finds himself having poor awareness away from the ball, questionable effort on defense, and the ability to work around screens has been a constant problem.

While Acuff can score at the basket, he doesn't have the explosiveness needed to finish at the rim consistently. At times, Acuff relies on making more floaters, crafty layups, and tough shots to get a bucket, and these don't necessarily translate well to the NBA level.

Along with Acuff's lack of size, he is more prone to elite lengthy defenders and rim protectors due them towering over him in the half court.

Season Averages: 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 turnovers. Shooting Splits: 48% field goal, 48% three point, and 80.9% free-throw.

Overall Fit

If the Hawks were to draft Acuff, this could be something that could change their trajectory when it comes to overall Eastern Conference contention. Adding someone like Acuff, who draws comparisons to Damian Lillard and Jalen Brunson, can be the exact missing piece this team needs.

In terms of his fit, Acuff brings everything that the Hawks have been missing since Young left, and can still bring the skills needed to make his teammates better. Compared to Young, Acuff has the potential to be better on defense and be a much-needed partner for Jalen Johnson when pushing the pace.

If he doesn't take that leap defensively, however, Atlanta has enough talent surrounding Acuff and size to make up for those lapses. It is important to note that with his efficiency and offensive talent, the Hawks would hope for him to be better on defense so that they don't run into the same problems they had with Young.

In the end, this could potentially be what the Hawks have needed to solve some of the dilemmas they've been dealing with when it comes to adding another consistent two-way option at the point guard spot.