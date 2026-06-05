Atlanta Hawks 2026 NBA Draft Profile - Michigan Forward Yaxel Lendeborg

The Atlanta Hawks had one of the more remarkable bounce-backs this NBA season, as they started the season looking like a potential lottery team and then turned into a playoff team. While the Hawks made things interesting in the playoffs against the Knicks for a few games (the only team to beat New York this postseason), things didn't go as planned, and they clearly are in need of more help for the future.

One of the glaring problems for the Hawks that was not only obvious during the season but even during the NBA Playoffs was that former first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher, did not play. During the trade deadline, Atlanta tried trading Risacher and did not succeed after realizing he isn't developing like they planned and may end up being a longer-term project than needed.

However, Atlanta has an opportunity to make a move in this year's draft to find a true replacement at the forward spot with Yaxel Lendeborg out of Michigan.

Let's take a look at some of the strengths and weaknesses that Lendeborg has:

Strengths

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) on the court during the first half of the NCAA national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg is one of the more versatile NBA-ready players that this draft class has to offer, as he possesses the skill set and size to be one of the more formidable players right away. Specifically, Lendeborg's defensive versatility, perimeter shooting, playmaking, rebounding, and basketball IQ are the things that make him stand out.

On the offensive end, Lendeborg has been able to be dominant in all areas in terms of his ability to score from inside the post, pick-and-roll, transition, and the perimeter. With his insane wingspan of 7-foot-4 and ability to score efficiently in multiple ways, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to him potentially joining Atlanta.

Defensively, Lendeborg's size gives him the opportunity to switch often and has led to him averaging one steal and one block per game. What stands out most is his ability to guard nearly one through five and be an active, willing defender who helped anchor Michigan to their National Championship.

Weaknesses

While Lendeborg has endless potential in the early stages of his NBA career, the main concern is whether he will reach his ceiling early. Being that he is currently 23 years old as of today and on draft night, the amount of room for growth, according to many, is slim compared to younger draft prospects.

Along with Lendeborg's size being an advantage, he also faces some disadvantages in terms of how well he can defend, based on smaller being able to beat him off screens and in space. This could prove to be a problem against some of the elite guards in the NBA as many of them rely upon drawing fouls or pick-and-roll to create separation for scoring.

Offensively, Lendeborg is somewhat limited in terms of what he can give you. He's not as great a ball-handler as needed when it comes to being able to take on one-on-one matchups against better defenders, and when his shot isn't falling, he doesn't offer much offensively.

Athleticism will also play a major role in how much Lendeborg struggles, as he isn't the most reliable at using it to his advantage to get easy scoring opportunities at the rim.

Season Averages: 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks. Shooting Splits: 51% field goal, 33% three-point, 80% free-throw

Overall Fit

When it comes to big men in the draft, there aren't many prospects that could help the Hawks win now quicker than Lendeborg, due to his all-around abilities.

However, what sticks out as a concern is the way his game can develop long-term, given how old he actually is. When it comes to his potential role on this Hawks team's roster, he could play valuable minutes throughout the season in both the starting lineup and coming off the bench.

The question remains what the Hawks will prioritize in this 2026 Draft; however, one could make the argument that they desperately need a replacement at the forward spot and may take a leap of faith on Lendeborg if available.

This wouldn't be the worst situation, given that the Hawks did just come off a postseason appearance, so this could help them remain competitive and give them another option both offensively and defensively.