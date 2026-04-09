Does the Hawks decision to not Play Zaccharie Risacher last night say anything about his future?

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the talks of the NBA since the All-Star Break and leading into the playoffs. They have surged into 5th place in the Eastern Conference and with two games to go, they have a strong chance to land inside the top six and avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021.

They have hit a couple of speed bumps this week, losing by three to the Knicks and by six last night on the road against Cleveland, but this still looks like a dangerous team capable of pulling an upset in the first round of the playoffs.

Last night's loss to the Cavaliers did bring one interesting decision from head coach Quin Snyder and that was the decision to not play former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher was not injured and it was purely a coaching decision from Snyder to not play him.

Risacher's development and role on this team has been a topic of heavy discussion this season. While he is never going to live up to No. 1 pick status or be the best player from the 2024 draft class, Risacher has shown throughout this season that he is a capable defender (look at the win over Boston last week) and a solid rebounder and three point shooter. He is far from perfect and has flaws, but for a Hawks team with not a lot of great options on the bench for wings, Snyder's decision to not play him last night and just seven minutes on Monday vs New York curious.

What does it mean?

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It can be hard not to overreact to seeing a former No. 1 pick not get put in a must-win game. If the Hawks had won last night's game, they would have clinched a top-six seed and playoff berth. I am not here to claim that playing Risacher would have won the game for the Hawks, but playing Corey Kispert over is a bit baffling and might be evidence that Atlanta's coaching staff does not trust Risacher in these kinds of spots. Risacher is far and away a better defender than Kispert and a better rebounder as well. He almost certainly would have been a better choice to have out there than Kispert.

After a pretty solid rookie season, it feels like Risacher's development has gone backward and there is an open question of if he is part of the Hawks future. I tend to say yes, as I think Risacher still has upside as a very good role player on a good team, but do the Hawks think that? He did not play last night, only played seven minutes in the loss to the Knicks, and has not played more than 20 minutes in a game since March 23rd against a tanking Grizzlies team. He has gone from consistently play 20 plus minutes to barely seeing the court, not the best indicator for his development.

I am not ready to make any sweeping judgements or statements on Risacher's future, but last night was not a good sign and it will be interesting to see if he can get back in the rotation on Friday against Cleveland.