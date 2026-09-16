Atlanta Hawks Announce Promotional Schedule For Upcoming Season: Everything Fans Need to Know

You know the NBA season is getting closer when teams begin to release their promotional schedules for home games this season and that is what the Atlanta Hawks have just done.

Here are all the details.

What do fans need to know?

When looking at the promotional schedule for the Hawks, the first two things that jump out are the two newest promotions for games this season. On January 7th, a home game against the Indiana Pacers, the Hawks are hosting a "Single AF" night, which could create some memorable moments for lucky Hawks fans. According to the Hawks release, this night is designed to provide fans with unique opportunities to meet and mingle while also getting to experience a game at State Farm Arena between two of the Eastern Conference's best teams.

If that does not interest you as a fan, what about a 90's night on March 29th? When the Hawks host the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team expected to contend for an NBA championship, it will be 90's night at State Farm Arena and not only that, but the first 5,000 fans through the door are going to receive an exclusing giveaway item.

Those are the two newest promotional idea for the Hawks home games this season, but here is the complete schedule.

Opening night (Oct. 24th, vs Houston Rockets)- All fans in attendance will receive a black T-shirt Nov. 6 vs Washington and Nov. 20th vs Charlotte- Cup nights presented by Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos Nov. 22nd vs Detroit- Kids game, first 2,000 kids in attendance will receive Harry the Hawk slippers, while supplies last Feb. 7th vs Denver- Kids game, first 2,000 kids will receive a Harry the Hawk beanie. March 13th vs Orlando- Kids game, first 2,000 kids will receive a special drawstring bag. Dec. 3rd vs Indiana- Nickeil Alexander-Walker bobblehead night, Dec. 31st vs Milwaukee- Onyeka Okongwu bobblehead night Jan. 13th vs Cleveland- Jalen Johnson bobblehead night March. 3rd vs Chicago- Ted Turner bobblehead night, first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary bobblehead, while supplies last. Dec. 23rd vs Detroit- Holiday game Jan. 7th vs Indiana- Single AF night Jan. 18th vs Philadlephia- MLK Day Game Feb. 1st vs Washington- Black excellence night fueld by Georgia Natural Gas, All fans in attendance will also receive a special T-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Georgia Natural Gas. Feb. 12th vs Phoenix- HBCU night March. 4th vs Memphis- Crowning courage night, paying tribute to active-duty and retired military personnel March 11th vs Brooklyn- Women's night March. 29th vs Minnesota- 90's night, first 5,000 fans at doors will also receive an exclusive giveaway item. April 9th vs Boston- True to Atlanta night