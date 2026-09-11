Complete Atlanta Hawks Home Schedule Guide: Best Games and Dates to Target

The quiet period for the NBA is going to come to a close soon as training camps begin in just a couple of weeks and then preseason action will commence.

The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2026-2027 season as a sneaky contender in the Eastern Conference. They are hoping to build off their playoff appearance last season, where they were the only team that defeated the New York Knicks multiple times in a playoff series. They did not make major moves like other teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are counting on player development and continuity to help them navigate a tough Eastern Conference and schedule.

Speaking of the schedule, there are several dates and games that Hawks should have circled on the calendar. Here is my complete breakdown of this year's homeslate in Atlanta and which games stand out.

October

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court in the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games to catch:

Oct 24th- Houston Rockets

Oct 28th- Miami Heat

Oct 30th- Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta only has three games in the opening month of the season, but all of them are worth catching.

The home opener against the Rockets on the 24th will be the first time the home crowd will get a chance to see the Hawks. They will be facing a Houston team that is hoping to contend in the Western Conference and they will be welcoming back guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams.

The 28th will be the first time that Miami and Atlanta will face each other and the first time the Hawks will see Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Miami uniform. These two teams are going to be jockeying for playoff positioning and this could be an important game.

The Cavaliers will come to Atlanta to close out the October home schedule and last year's Eastern Conference runner ups will be looking to be right back in that position again.

November

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts after suffering an apparent injury against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games to catch:

Nov. 6th- vs Washington

Nov. 9th- vs Lakers

Nov. 22nd- vs Pistons

For Hawks fans, there might not be a more anticipated home game on this year's schedule than Trae Young's return on November 6th. Young was on the Wizards when they faced the Hawks in Atlanta towards the end of last season, but did not play in the game. This is going to be an emotional game for him and for the fans who cheered him on for years.

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers will make their one and only visit to State Farm Arena on Nov. 9th. It is always a big event when the Lakers are in town and that is going to be the story again.

The final must catch game in November comes against last year's No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Detroit. The Pistons have a stifling defense and an MVP candidate in Cade Cunningham and this will be their first game in Atlanta.

December

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Games to catch:

Dec. 3rd- vs Pacers

Dec. 19th- vs Orlando

Dec. 20th- vs OKC

Dec 23rd- vs Detroit

December is going to see another round of contenders coming to State Farm Arena.

The Pacers get the month started and as I have said before and will say again, this is a team the Hawks are going to be competing with for postseason spots. The Pacers fell to the bottom of the league after an NBA Finals appearance in 2025, but they should be back to form now that Tyrese Haliburton is back.

Orlando is perhaps the Hawks biggest rival entering the season and the Thunder are always a major challenge, on top of this is the only time they come to Atlanta.

January

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games to catch:

Jan. 2nd- vs Dallas

Jan. 7th- vs Indiana

Jan. 10th- vs San Antonio

Jan. 13th- vs Cleveland

Jan. 15th- vs Golden State

Jan. 18th- vs Philadlephia

Jan. 22nd- vs New York

January is arguably the top month to catch a Hawks game.

It starts with Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks visiting, before another visit from the Pacers.

Arguably the biggest home game of the season is going to be on MLK Day when LeBron James and the 76ers come to Atlanta to play on national TV.

Other big matchups include Steph Curry and Golden State, Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio, and of course, the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

February

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends in the third quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games to catch:

Feb.1st- vs Washington

Feb. 5th- vs Boston

Feb. 7th vs Denver

Feb. 8th- vs Miami

Feb. 16th- vs Toronto

February sees a lot of homes for the Hawks, including their first home game vs Boston and Toronto and the yearly visit from Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, as well as another visit from Trae Young and the Wizards.

March

Games to catch:

March 27th- vs Minnesota

The Hawks' home schedule in March is not going to see many big opponents come to town. However, hometown hero Anthony Edwards coming back to Atlanta is going to be a big deal.

April

Games to catch:

April 6th- vs New York

April 9th- vs Boston

By the time the two April home games come around, the Hawks will know where they stand in the playoff race. New York and Boston are expected to be among the top contenders in the East and if the Hawks are in the mix as well, these could be huge games.