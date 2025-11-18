2026 NBA Draft: Hawks Take Five-Star North Carolina Forward in Latest Mock

While the 2026 NBA Draft is months away, it is shaping up to be a loaded group at the top, especially in the top three. The trio of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa is looked at as an elite grouping of prospects at the top, but there are several others that are going to round out the top ten.

Draft Could Be Impactful

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots over Radford Highlanders guard Jaylon Johnson (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

For the Hawks, the main focus is to continue winning and see the growth of their young players. Jalen Johnson continues to show how good he can be, while Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher have made strides as well, not to mention Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell. Atlanta has won five games in a row heading into the game tonight against the Pistons and are at 9-5 overall.

Atlanta though could end up having a top pick in this upcoming draft thanks to a great draft night trade back in June. Atlanta owns the Pelicans pick in this draft and right now, New Orleans is 2-11 and would have top three lottery odds.

In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, the Hawks are picking fifth and taking North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson:

2025-26 stats: 20 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3 assists in four games

"Wilson looks to have made a tangible jump since arriving in college, impressing NBA teams with a newfound competitive gear that's translating into big-time production. His energy and impact in the paint defensively and on the glass have made a huge difference, coupled with a strong feel and passing ability. The main challenge moving forward will be projecting his jump shot, as he hasn't taken many 3s and has been inconsistent from the foul line (68.8%). It's unlikely he can be an offensive focal point in the NBA without major growth in that area, but some scouts believe there's an opportunity for Wilson to vault into the upper echelon of this class if he can sustain this level of play.

Atlanta appears set to benefit from its decision to trade out of the 2025 draft lottery to obtain this pick from New Orleans, as the 2-12 Pelicans continue to backslide and seem likely to convey significant odds. This selection will be a luxury for the Hawks, no matter what."

Wilson is off to a great start this season and adding him to this roster would be a huge luxury for the Hawks, considering the talent that they already have. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

