2026 NBA Mock Draft: Latest ESPN Mock Sees Hawks Make Two Critical Picks For For Their Future Roster

The Atlanta Hawks are 20-22 and still looking to climb in the Eastern Conference Standings and they had been playing well aside from their beatdown at the hands of the Los Angles Lakers last night. While the Hawks are still focused on this season and trying to make the most of it after the Trae Young trade.

However, this is a franchise that is without a doubt looking ahead to what the future holds. They are going to have a lot of cap space this summer if they don't move the expiring contracts of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, or CJ McCollum before the trade deadline, Jalen Johnson has emerged as an All-Star caliber player, and the Hawks will get the most favorable draft pick between the Pelicans and the Bucks in what is a loaded 2026 NBA Draft. Currently, the Pelicans have the No. 1 odds to win the Draft Lottery and the Bucks are No. 10. Not only that, but the Hawks are in line to get the Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick as well, which is currently at No. 16.

If the Hawks can land a top three pick in this draft, they have a chance to add an elite talent and in the latest Mock Draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, the Hawks land Duke star Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick and Baylor guard Cameron Carr with the No. 21 overall pick:

"Boozer continues to do what he does best, driving Duke's wins while leading a team largely composed of underclassmen. His all-around production, unflappable competitive nature and feel for team basketball make him a malleable offensive player who will immediately boost whatever team he joins. While there is some negative aesthetic bias among evaluators regarding his lack of vertical explosiveness, those concerns appear more pertinent on the defensive end: he's made 66% of two-point attempts, but has recorded just 11 blocks in 16 games. Boozer is a strong team defender, but limited as a rim protector, which his next team will have to account for.



Where Boozer ultimately falls among the top three picks will likely depend on fit -- a team with established perimeter talent could certainly justify him ahead of the other two. But at this point, it's difficult to see another player making a strong enough case to crack this tier, considering how historically prolific the trio has been.



The Hawks moved on from Trae Young with the knowledge that they'll have a chance to add a star talent with this draft pick, as the Pelicans remain at the bottom of the Western Conference. While Boozer's fit with Jalen Johnson might be imperfect, this would be a best-available decision.

Carr continues to put together a breakout season and has established himself as an intriguing first-round swing, as an explosive athlete who continues to knock down perimeter shots at a good clip (40.3% from 3). There's still a degree of skepticism around his difficult shot selection, limited playmaking ability and inconsistent defense, and he'll continue to be tested with Baylor off to a tough start in a difficult Big 12. If he can keep it up, Carr will present an intriguing bet on tools and shooting, even if he is not as polished as the typical 21-year-old first-round prospect.

The Hawks can swap the worse of their own pick and the Spurs' pick with the Cavs' first-round selection."

How would they fit?

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) directs a play as Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) guards during a conference ACC game. January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Johnson and Boozer are an interesting fit, Boozer is one of the elite talents in this draft and the duo of Boozer and Johnson would be the foundation in which the Hawks build their team around. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

The Hawks have tried to add shooting to this group with the signing of Kennard and the addition of Kispert in the Young trade, but Kennard is an expiring contract and I don't know if he is going to be on the team next season. A player like Carr would be a nice replacement and he is someone who can offer more than shooting if coached up.

