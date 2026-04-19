Atlanta Hawks Injury Report and Projected Starting Lineup vs Knicks: What to Expect in Game 2

While not a must win or a do or die moment yet for the Atlanta Hawks, things would get pretty dire if they cannot get a game two victory against the Knicks. Atlanta played a poor offensive game and did not get what they needed to from their star players in game one.

Injury report

While Jock Landale is still out for the Hawks, there is one notable addition for Atlanta. Onyeka Okongwu (right knee inflammation) is being listed as questionable for tomorrow's game.

It is safe to say that if Okongwu can't go, that would be very bad news for the Hawks. Okongwu is very underrated in all aspects and with Landale already out, it would be a center rotation of Mo Gueye and Tony Bradley for Atlanta. Keep a close eye on his status for tomorrow's game.

Projected starting lineup for game two

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C_ Onyeka Okongwu (Gueye will likely start if Okongwu can't go)

I don't think that anything is going to change based off one game. Atlanta needs better production from players like Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but this starting five has been one of the best in the NBA over the past couple of months and no need to have a knee jerk reaction based off a game one loss.

Don't expect any changes for the Knicks either.

What has to change?

Better offense and more bench production is what the Hawks need if they want to even the series.

Monday's matchup marks the second game of a best-of-seven series between the Hawks and the Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Atlanta fell in game one, 113-102, on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

McCollum recorded 26 points on 11-20 shooting to go along with three rebounds in 34 minutes of play. Johnson tallied 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes of action. Onyeka Okongwu netted 19 points on 6-9 shooting, including 4-6 from deep, in addition to eight rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes of play .

Will we see any wrinkles from Atlanta in this game or will they just simply hope to execute their plan better? They could try different players on Karl-Anthony Towns, as Oneyka Okongwu has been guarding him to start games. They also need to make sure they don't give up switches so easily and let Jalen Brunson get what he wants.

The bench only scored 13 points and eight of those came from Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga and the rest of the Hawks bench needs to give the team something tomorrow night and moving forward.

There is no need to panic, but the data on teams that falls behind 2-0 is not good. Let's see what the Hawks can put together tomorrow night to even things up.