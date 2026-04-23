Atlanta Hawks Live Coverage in Game Three of NBA Playoffs First Round vs Knicks

Pregame

Starting lineup for the Hawks tonight:

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Tipoff is getting closer between the Hawks and the Knicks in what is a very pivotal game three for both teams.

The Hawks enter Game 3 off a 107-106 Game 2 victory inside Madison Square Garden. Atlanta held New York to just 15 points in the final frame, shooting 5-22 from the field and 3-11 from deep. It was the first time the Hawks had held their opponent to 15 points or fewer in a single playoff quarter since 6/2/21, also against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (15, 3rd quarter). It was also the first time Atlanta held its opponent to 15 points or fewer in the final quarter of a playoff game since 5/22/15 vs. Cleveland (10 points).



In the first two games of this series, CJ McCollum is averaging 29.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block in 34.5 minutes (.548 FG%), marking the first time in his career he's averaged at least 29.0 points, 3.0 boards, 3.0 helpers, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block over two playoff games, per Stathead. He tallied 32 points on 12-22 shooting from the field in Atlanta's Game 2 victory, in addition to six assists, three rebounds, one block, and two steals in 35 minutes of play, becoming the first Hawk to post those numbers in a playoff game since at least 1982-83.



Jonathan Kuminga led all bench scoring in Atlanta's Game 2 win, finishing with 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the floor, four rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes off the bench, becoming the first Hawks bench player to record 19+ points on .550%-or-better from the field since Bogdan Bogdanovic on 4/19/22. It marked the fourth time in Kuminga's playoff career that he's poured in 19 or more points in a single game. In two contests so far, he's averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 30.7 minutes (.526 FG%).



Jalen Johnson notched 17 points on 6-12 shooting from the field against New York in Game 2, in addition to eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 36 minutes of play. In the second half alone, the 2026 NBA All-Star and All-NBA candidate secured 13 points on 6-8 shooting from the field, to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. Johnson is just the sixth Hawk in the play-by-play era to finish the second half of a playoff game with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds on .750 FG% and the first to do so since John Collins on 6/23/21.