Atlanta Hawks Live Coverage of Game 1 of Round One vs The New York Knicks

1st Half

Pregame

Starters for tonight:

Hawks

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Knicks

G- Jalen Brunson

G- Josh Hart

F- Mikal Bridges

F- OG Anunoby

C- Karl-Anthony Towns

Game one of the Knicks vs the Hawks will tip off in about an hour.

Saturday's matchup marks the first game of a best-of-seven series between the Hawks and the Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. New York took the first game of the regular season series 128-125 on 12/27 at State Farm Arena. Jalen Johnson recorded 20 points in addition to nine rebounds and 12 assists in 37 minutes of action marking his 22nd double-double of season. With his performance, Johnson tallied his 13th straight double-double, the longest such streak by a Hawk since Kevin Willis’ 21-game double-double streak from 1/24/92-3/11/92.

Onyeka Okongwu poured in a team-high 31 points on 10-16 shooting, including 6-10 from beyond the arc, in addition to 14 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes marking his second game of the season with at least 30 points and 10 boards and fourth such game of his career. Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 25 points, including 5-12 from beyond the arc, in 30 minutes of action off the bench, marking his 17th game of the season with 20-or-more points.

The Hawks took the second game of the series 111-99 on 1/2 at Madison Square Garden ... Onyeka Okongwu recorded 23 points on 9-16 shooting, including 3-6 from deep, to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 30 minutes of action. Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 23 points in addition to four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes of play ... Jalen Johnson added 18 points on 7-14 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 38 minutes of action marking his seventh triple-double of the season.

The Hawks fell in the final matchup of the season 108-105 on 4/6 at State Farm Arena ... Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied a game-high 36 points on 12-19 shooting, including 7-11 from beyond the arc, to go along with two rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes of play.

Jalen Johnson recorded 21 points, shooting 3-5 from deep, in addition to 11 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes of play. Dyson Daniels recorded 11 points in addition to a game-high tying 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes of action.