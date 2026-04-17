Atlanta Hawks Release Official Injury Report Ahead of Game One Vs Knicks

We are nearly 24 hours away from game one of the first round series between the Hawks and the Knicks.

The two teams are meeting in the postseason for the first time since 2021, a series the Hawks won in five games en route to their second ever appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta is hoping to have a similar type of run this spring, but the Knicks are going to be a big challenge.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their official injury report and there is no surprise to it. Backup center Jock Landale is the only player listed and he is out with a right ankle sprain. In a statment yesterday, the Hawks said that Landale would be reevaluated in two weeks, meaning it is likely that he misses this series, but we will have to wait and see.

In his absence, Mo Gueye and Tony Bradley are going to have to be used in those minutes when Onyeka Okongwu is off the floor. Gueye struggled in the last matchup against the Knicks and Bradley only played three minutes. How the Hawks manage without Landale and how they deal with Mitchell Robinson is going to be a huge storyline in this series.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at New York:



Jock Landale (right high ankle sprain): Out pic.twitter.com/JKxeEszzJC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 17, 2026

Can Atlanta steal game one?

The Hawks need to win at least one game on the road if they want to win this series, so tomorrow is a huge opportunity to start things off on the right foot and get ahead of the Knicks and put the pressure on them immediately.

Atlanta finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 46-36 record, its most wins in a single season since the 2015-16 campaign (48-34). At the All-Star break, the Hawks were four games under .500 (26-30). The club went 20-6 in 26 games following the break, marking just the third time in NBA history a team was four-or-more games under .500 at the All-Star break and then finished the season 10-or-more games over .500: 2025-26 Atlanta Hawks (26-30, 46-36), 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks (16-20, 41-31), 2004-05 Denver Nuggets (24-29, 49-33). Following the All-Star break, the Hawks ranked second in the NBA, and first in the East, in defensive rating (108.6), fourth in the league in net rating (9.7), and 11th in offensive rating (118.3).

The Hawks' starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu has played 30 games together for a total of 391 minutes. Of all five-man lineups who have played at least 200 total minutes together, Atlanta's group of McCollum, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Johnson, and Okongwu owns the best defensive rating (102.8), the second-best net rating (20.3), and fourth-best offensive rating (123.1).

The Knicks are the deserving favorite, but Atlanta should be taken seriously as a threat to win this series. Let's see how game one plays out.