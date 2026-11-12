Atlanta Hawks Stock Report: Who's trending up and who's trending down after 12 games?

The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, marking their 12th game of the season, but they have been off since then and will resume play on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

After winning four consecutive games, Atlanta saw their streak come to an end at the hands of the Lakers, dropping them to 7-5. Heading into tomorrow's game vs Chicago, who is currently one of the worst teams in the NBA, who is trending up for the Hawks and who is trending down for Atlanta?

Trending up

Dyson Daniels

Daniels does not get the kind of attention that Jalen Johnson does, but he is arguably the most impactful player on both ends of the floor for the Hawks. Daniels is coming off a game against the Lakers in which he had 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, as well as four steals and for the season, he is a team best +58 when on the floor.

He is the Hawks best defender and without him, a mediocre defense would be much worse. When you look beyond the three-point shooting percentages, Daniels is one of the most underrated impact players in the NBA and he is playing at a high level entering Friday's game.

Onyeka Okongwu

Daniels has the highest plus/minus for the Hawks this season, but Okongwu has the second highest and he has been able to shake off a tough start to the season and is playing at a pretty solid level right now.

The Hawks are +38 in the minutes that Okongwu is on the floor and over the last three games, Okongwu has scored at least 16 points, including a 22-point game against the Wizards last Friday and he has had at least nine rebounds in four of the last five games for Atlanta.

Okongwu is still only shooting 32.7% from three, but he is playing well heading into Friday's game.

Kingston Flemings

Flemings is not putting up phenomenal numbers right now, but I think he is making head coach Quin Snyder look smart by inserting him into the starting lineup.

So far in November, Flemings is averaging 10.8 PPG, 3.8 APG, and is shooting 50.8% from the field and 50% from three, boasting a 1.7 AST/TO ratio. I think that he is only going to get better and improve the Hawks chances of being a postseason team.

Trending Down

Lu Dort

It has not been the best season for Dort in Atlanta and Monday's game against the Lakers is the best representation of why. When Dort is not shooting the ball well, he is not playing good enough defense to really justify the amount of minutes that he is getting.

Against the Lakers, Dort scored four points and shot 1-for-6 from three. He has been up and down this season, starting off poorly, then hitting a higher-percentage of threes, and then back down again. He is a -38 in his minutes, lowest on the team, and the Hawks need more from him.

Jock Landale

Landale had been out with an injury, but was finally able to come back on Monday against the Lakers, but he did not have an impact on the game and it was a questionable decision to play him over rookie Zuby Ejiofor. Landale played 14 minutes and finished with five points and five rebounds, as well as being a -9 in his 14 minutes of game time.