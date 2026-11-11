Grading Every Atlanta Hawks Position Group After 12 Games

After playing three games in four days, the Atlanta Hawks are off until Friday, when they resume NBA Cup action against the Chicago Bulls. Atlanta has played more games this season than any other NBA team, and they could use this week to recharge before beginning their schedule again.

The first 12 games of the year have been fairly even for the Hawks. There have been some good moments (a recent four game winning streak), and some not so good moments (poor defense and inconsistent shooting), but they sit at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference and will look to build on that.

When looking at how this season has started, which positions have stood out?

Guards: B

The guard position has arguably been the top position on the Hawks this season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been one of the top shooters in the NBA and is currently averaging 21.9 PPG (leading the Hawks), shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.3% from three. He is playing solid defense and while the overall shooting percentage could stand to improve, it has been a solid start to the season for NAW.

Aaron Wiggins has been one of the best role players in the NBA so far this season and has a strong case as a contender for 6th man of the year as well as the Most Improved Player Award, which would be the Hawks' third straight winner in that category. The trade for him looks to be one of the best moves of the summer.

Kingston Flemings has struggles that every rookie goes through, but the Hawks are a better team with him on the floor and he has emerged as the team's starting point guard. So far this season, Flemings is averaging 8.5 PGG and 4.4 APG nearly 22 minutes per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 42.9% from three.

CJ McCollum has taken a dip in production this season, as well as efficiency, which has led to his moving to the bench in favor of Flemings. So far this season, McCollum is averaging 13.6 PPG and 3.9 APG while shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.5% from three. His defense has been a major issue this season however and I think that his expiring $21 million salary could be used as a key trade piece.

Forwards: B

Dyson Daniels and Lu Dort are two players who could be considered guards, but I am going to include them here.

Daniels has been arguably the most important player on the roster this season. His impact on both ends, even with him still struggling to shoot from three, cannot be replaced. He is averaging 9.8 PPG, 7.1 APG, and 5.8 APG and is still one of the most disruptive defenders in the NBA.

It has been a slow start to the season for Jalen Johnson, who has missed three games and not been as efficient on offense as well as struggling on the defensive end. He is currently averaging 19.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 7.2 APG on 44.9% shooting from the field and 20.5% from three. I think he will improve going forward, but the Hawks need a better version of Johnson.

Lu Dort has struggled a bit to start the season, mostly with the three-point shooting and the offensive end. Atlanta is a -38 in the minutes that Dort has played and he is only shooting 35% from three. Atlanta also has a 117.8 defensive rating when Dort is on the floor, which is a disappointment given his defensive reputation.

Corey Kispert has only played in six games this season, totaling 55 total minutes. Kispert is shooting 55.6% from three this season, but his defensive struggles have been immense.

Asa Newell has only played in five games this season, struggling in them all, and is currently nursing an injury. Mouhamed Gueye and Jalen Wilson have not played in any games for the Hawks this season.

Center: C+

This is more reflective of the depth at the position, as well as the tough shooting start to the year for Onyeka Okongwu.

Okongwu has the second-highest +/- on the team, with the Hawks 34 points better when he is on the floor as opposed to off. He is only shooting 32.7% from three, which should improve, but he is averaging 13.7 PPG and 8.1 RPG this season and has been impactful defensively as well.

Landale has missed time this season, but he has not been impactful when he has been on the floor this season. He is -29 in his eight games this season and is shooting just 22.2% from three, while not having an impact on defense.

Rookie Zuby Ejiofor has had some high moments in his minutes and I think that Quin Snyder needs to consider playing him more than Landale. Ejiofor has been a +10 in his minutes and is shooting well from the floor as well as impacting defense as well. It has not been a large enough impact to warrant a higher-grade, but there has been some intriguing stuff from the rookie.