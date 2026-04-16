Best and Worst Case Scenarios For the Atlanta Hawks In the NBA Playoffs

After a brief two year absence, the Atlanta Hawks are back in the postseason. Not only that, but the Hawks have avoided the play-in tournament for the first time in five years and just like five years ago, they are going to play the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Hawks enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Coming out of the All-Star Break, the Hawks were 26-30, but finished with a 46-36 record and earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now that the Hawks are here, what are the best and worst case scenarios for this team in the postseason?

Best Case

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) looks on after a foul against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While they are going to be underdogs in the first round series against the Knicks, I don't think there is anyone that thinks that the Hawks have no chance. In fact, they are getting a little buzz as the team that is most likely going to pull an upset in the first round against the Knicks.

While this Hawks team is much improved and clearly trending in the right direction, I don't think they are capable of getting to the conference finals given how the bracket lines up. However, that does not mean they won't have a successful postseason.

To me, the best case scenario for the Hawks is to beat the Knicks in round one and then play a competitive six or seven game series against the Boston Celtics. Anything is possible if the Hawks advance and the Celtics are not the juggernauts they were two years ago when they won the championship, but they are a clearly better team than Atlanta and are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference for a reason.

If the Hawks can beat the Knicks, have their best players showout in their first real playoff moment (Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, etc), and then compete with Boston in the second round and show they belong, I think that should be considered a successful run for Atlanta.

If the Hawks had ended up as the No. 5 seed and on that half of the bracket, I think a run to the conference finals would be possible, but having to face New York and then Boston (most likely) is a tough draw.

Worst Case

Worst case scenario is pretty simple.

If the Knicks come out and punk the Hawks and win in either four or five games, then that would feed into the thought that the Hawks are not as good as advertised and only took advantage of an easy schedule in the back half of the season. This would stunt any momentum that the Hawks had as a franchise and may raise questions heading into the offseason.

Which is most likely?

I think that the best case scenario is far more likely.

Does that mean I think the Hawks will beat the Knicks? No, but I find it unlikely that they are going to get blown out and possibly swept.