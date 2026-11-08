Biggest Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks' Comeback Victory Against the Nets

The Atlanta Hawks have been on a quiet tear lately and looked to continue that strong play tonight. They take on the Brooklyn Nets in a more-than-entertaining affair, as Atlanta struggles early but bounces back late to secure a commanding, clutch win.

After tonight, the Hawks will be back in action again at home on Monday against the probable MVP Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

1. Defensive struggles

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) shoots a layup against /Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) and forward Zuby Ejiofor (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half, Atlanta struggled to keep the Nets off the three-point line, finishing the half with nine threes on 50% shooting. The Nets finished the half with their most points in a first quarter or first half this season, scoring 37 in the first quarter and 70 in the first half.

In the second half, Atlanta slowed the Nets down and made the necessary adjustments after giving up open threes. Atlanta decided to take the paint away from Brooklyn early, but it backfired until they closed in on the three-point line.

2. Jalen Johnson's return

Apr 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) grab a rebound against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spraining his ankle on Halloween, Johnson came back looking like he hadn't missed a step as he dominated the Nets. Johnson struggled to get things going beyond the arc but made Brooklyn pay inside the paint, finishing with 30 points and 14 at halftime.

For the game, Johnson finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal on 64% shooting.

3. Offense picked up late

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) makes a pass against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start, the Hawks struggled to get things going offensively and would fall behind by as much as 17 points in the first quarter. However, this didn't continue, as the Hawks finally got back into a groove despite a rough start, shooting an abysmal 36% from the field in the first quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Atlanta stormed back as they were down by as much as seven to start and would outscore the Nets by 14 in the fourth. In the final minute, they went on a 10-0 run to seal the comeback and secure their fourth straight win.

4. Second half adjustments

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1), guard Dyson Daniels (5), Atlanta Hawks medical staff, and head coach Quin Snyder check on forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after a collision against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Atlanta couldn't get things going early, they were able to make the necessary adjustments to slow Brooklyn's offensive output late. In the second half, Atlanta got back to playing their style of basketball by forcing turnovers, pushing the pace, and getting to the basket.

To end the game, Atlanta scored 28 points off of Brooklyn's 22 turnovers and scored an insane 70 points in the paint.