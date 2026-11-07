Three Bold Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Nets Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks are coming into tonight's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on a three-game winning streak and looking to make it four in a row tonight. After back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards, the Hawks will face the Nets for the first time this season and try to keep their momentum going heading into next week.

Atlanta is going to get a big boost tonight with the return of star forward Jalen Johnson, who is listed as probable on the injury report after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Atlanta was able to weather the storm during his absence, but they will welcome their All-NBA forward back.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Hawks score 130+ again

Atlanta was able to put together a 139 point performance last night and I think that they are starting to find their groove on that end of the floor. They are going to be facing a Nets team that does not have any standout defenders and Brooklyn is 26th in the NBA in three-point attempts allowed and 20th in three point percentage given up.

There should be plenty of opportunities for the Hawks to have quality shots in this game and their offense has been firing on all cylinders in the last two games since inserting Kingston Flemings into the starting lineup and I think they are going to find a lot of success again.

2. Dyson Daniels finally gets a triple-double

Daniels quickly got five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter of last nights win over Washington and it looked like he was on his way to his third career triple double. Daniels finished one rebound shy of earning that, but I think the Nets are going to provide an opportunity for him to finish the job.

With Johnson back, there are going to be fewer rebounding opportunities for Daniels, but I think that he will find a way to just get the job done and help carry the Hawks to victory.

3. Lu Dort makes at least four three-point attempts

When Dort is shooting well, this Hawks offense becomes even more dangerous. In two of the last three games, he has made at least four threes and while he might not see the same amount of minutes given that he is going to be heading back to the bench with Jalen Johnson returning, I still think that he is going to have opportunities against this Nets team. Dort finished last night's game with 25 points and five made threes in his best game of the season. I think a strong follow up is on the way.