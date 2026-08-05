Could a Darkhorse Team Emerge In The Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes?

It is August 5th, and we still don't have a resolution on Jonathan Kuminga's free agency, and there have been no new updates on the situation. The teams that are reportedly interested in Kuminga don't have the space to offer him the salary that he wants, and Kuminga has not relented in wanting a decent-sized salary.

A return to Atlanta has not been ruled out, but the Hawks are in a roster crunch, and bringing back Kuminga would only make it more complicated, not to mention he would not have a large role as a starter for Atlanta like he would with any of his mentioned suitors, like the Lakers, Cavaliers, Bucks, or even Minnesota, where he might actually start.

Until a team frees up space to pay him what he wants, the Hawks agree to a sign-and-trade, or Kuminga takes a salary below his original demands, this free agency saga may continue to carry on for a while.

When situations like these continue, that leaves open the possibility of a dark-horse team emerging to take a chance on him, but can any team actually do that?

Darkhorse team is unlikely

Apr 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dunks against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, 16 of the 30 teams in the NBA are over the regular season roster limit and of the one's who are not, don't have the space to sign Kuminga to the kind of contract that he is wanting.

Here are the teams that currently have open roster space and are not yet at 15 or over:

Bulls

Cavs

Nuggets

Warriors

Pacers

Heat

Wolves

Knicks

Thunder

Magic

76ers

Blazers

Kings

Wizards

Nearly all of these teams can be ruled out barring a shocking change of heart from Kuminga and he takes a big pay cut. Most teams don't have the financial space to pay him what he wants, and he does not fit with most teams, not to mention that a sign-and-trade would also have to be accepted by Atlanta.

The Kings are the one team on this list that we have not mentioned that have expressed past interest in Kuminga, but again, it would require a sign-and-trade.

The Wolves might be considered the dark-horse team for him. It was reported last week by Michael Scotto at Hoopshype that Minnesota is the newest team to express interest:

"After missing out on their pursuit of LeBron James, the Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed interest in Kuminga with their starting power forward spot up for grabs and their $6.06 million taxpayer mid-level exception available for the taking, league sources told HoopsHype."

The one thing that Minnesota and the Lakers can offer Kuminga is a large role on the team and a likely starting position. He would not have that in Atlanta and may not have it in Cleveland, though you could make a case for him as the starting small forward there. The Bucks are in a rebuild and could allow him to have more on-ball opportunities and a chance to see what he could do with heavy usage.

It seems like this could go in a number of directions, but until Kuminga makes a decison on what he wants financially and from his next team, everything remains in a holding pattern.

Never say never in the NBA, but don't expect a darkhorse team to emerge for Kuminga and sign him or acquire him via sign-and-trade from Atlanta.