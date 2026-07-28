Report: Hawks Showing Interest In Trading For Cleveland Center Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers Not Entertaining Move

The Atlanta Hawks came into the offseason with a need at center, and despite bringing back Jock Landale on a one-year contract, that has not stopped the Hawks from looking around at a potential upgrade at the position.

Atlanta has a really good (and underrated) starting center in Onyeka Okongwu, but Okongwu has certain limitations with his size. There have just not been many available players at the position who would represent either a clear upgrade over Okongwu or a clear upgrade over the other bench options.

One player who might be that kind of upgrade is Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers are not shopping Allen around to other teams, but given that Cleveland has reported interest in Hawks free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, it was fair to wonder if the Hawks would attempt to ask for Allen back in any potential sign-and-trade, and according to NBA insider Jaker Fischer, Atlanta has shown interest in Allen, but the Cavaliers are not entertaining a trade of their starting center:

"To answer a popular question in our Substack Chat room: Sources say that the Hawks have indeed made their interest in Jarrett Allen known to Cleveland for some time, but I'm told that Cleveland still has not entertained moving its starting center."

Allen makes sense for Atlanta

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) moves the ball while defended by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the third quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is one of the better offensive rebounders in the NBA and has been a good rim protector in the past, though that has not carried into the last couple of seasons with the Cavaliers.

This past season for the Cavs, Allen averaged 15.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG (third lowest of his career), and shot 64% from the field. According to Cleaning the Glass, Cleveland had a +2.3% offensive rebounding rate with Allen on the floor last season, which is in the 75th percentile.

Allen would be a very nice fit with Okongwu, but it is going to be complicated to acquire him in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, even if Cleveland were looking to move him. The Hawks currently have 17 players on their roster, two more than the regular season limit, and Allen makes $28 million this season.

Not only would the Hawks have to trade Kuminga (and likely draft capital) to land Allen, they would need to move at least three players to get their roster to 15. Atlanta is also not likely looking to pay the luxury tax, so shedding salary, on top of roster space, would be important in any trade.

The Cavaliers are not likely to want any of the Hawks' available players, such as Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard, Devin Carter, and Mouhamed Gueye. The Hawks could find a third team to help facilitate a deal, but that is easier said than done.

Allen does have an ascending contract, as he makes $28 million this season, $30.2 million in 2027-2028, and $32.5 million in 2028-2029. That is solid money for a starting center, but Allen is not without flaws, including his lack of floor spacing, which could be an issue with another non-shooter in Dyson Daniels.

Atlanta has had an interesting (underrated?) offseason and landing a center like Allen would help fill a hole, but I would not count on that happening in the coming weeks, even if the Cavs remain interested in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga.