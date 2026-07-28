Report: Hawks Continue To Be Unimpressed With Sign-And Trade Packages For Jonathan Kuminga

The offseason might feel over in the NBA, but the Atlanta Hawks still have some business to take care of to get their roster in order for the 2026-2027 season.

Currently, the Hawks have 17 players on their roster and 15 is the limit for the regular season. They still have time to figure this problem out, but Atlanta has to move two players currently on its roster off it.

There is also the business with Jonathan Kuminga, who is still an unrestricted free agent. The Hawks could still bring Kuminga back (which would make the roster crunch even harder to trim down) or they will send him to another team via sign-and-trade.

Of the teams that have shown interest in Kuminga (Cavaliers, Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks), the Lakers and Cavaliers have been mentioned most prominently. The only way that Kuminga could land with either of those teams is via sign-and-trade, something Atlanta has to agree to and so far, the Hawks have not liked any of the offers, or a deal would have been reached.

According to the latest round of reporting from NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Cavaliers or Lakers have not made much progress with Atlanta:

"Cleveland's lack of available salary-cap space means it would require a sign-and-trade to add Kuminga. And sources say that the Cavaliers, because they are already hard-capped at the first apron, have found it challenging to assemble a trade construction that Atlanta would find suitable.



Sources say that the Cavaliers, furthermore, have been resistant to this point in the offseason to add draft capital to potential trade packages that would ship out the contract of Max Strus or Dennis Schröder

I have been repeatedly told by league sources familiar with the teams' dynamic that the Lakers and Hawks never held meaningful discussions on a sign-and-trade proposal that would have landed Kuminga with the Lakers in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap."

Atlanta in an advantageous position

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) is defended by New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing about sign-and trades is that the team signing and trading the player has to agree to the deal and they are only going to do so if it is advantageous to them.

It is not hard to see why the Hawks would not want either of the current trade packages, especially the Lakers.

Even if Los Angeles included a 2032 pick swap, taking back Vanderbilt (who is on a bad contract) would complicate the Hawks' roster picture further, and he would not be a help for them either. He is a non-shooter on offense and is not as good a defender as his prior reputation would suggest. I think a sign-and-trade with the Lakers is unlikely, though noting is impossible in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the far more realistic option of the two, but it would not be easy. Fischer noted that the Hawks are interested in Cleveland center Jarrett Allen, but that the Cavaliers are not entertaining any offers for him. Cleveland would probably love to move either Dennis Schroder or Max Strus, but I highly doubt Atlanta wants Schroder due to having a logjam at point guard with CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings, and Ryan Nembhard already, plus Schroder has two years and over $30 million left on his contract.

There are a number of different packages that the Hawks could try to put together with the Cavaliers, but if Atlanta is trying to move players off their roster to try and solve their current crunch, Cleveland likely would not want to take back any of Corey Kispert or Buddy Hield, not only because those are bad contracts, but also because Cleveland does not have a lof of financial flexibility.

This saga seems like it is going to go on, and there does not seem to be a clear end in sight. Kuminga wants more than what other teams can currently offer him, but the Hawks will only do a sign-and-trade if it works for them.

Could other teams get involved or could Kuminga take less than what he currently wants? Both are possibilities.

Atlanta has had a very good offseason and it could get better depending on whether or not they bring Kuminga back or receive a nice sign-and-trade package for him.