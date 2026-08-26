Crafting A Four-Team Blockbuster Trade That Allows Atlanta to Dump Salary and Solve Its Roster Crunch

Trades this late in the offseason are rare, but not impossible. While most of the major moves of the offseason have already occurred, several teams across the NBA have roster crunches they have to solve. The regular season limit for rostered players is 15, and there are a number of teams over that number right now, including the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has not had a summer that will grab a lot of headlines across the league, but they have been smart about putting their team together. They have improved their team from last season while keeping the flexibility to make a big move down the line if the opportunity presents itself.

The problem that the Hawks currently run into is that they have 17 players on their roster and no easy solutions to adress the crunch they face. Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Mouhamed Gueye, Ryan Nembhard, and Devin Carter are the most likely players to be moved.

Here is a big four-team trade the Hawks could put together where they could solve their roster crunch, while also improving their team.

The Trade

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks for game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Receives: Fred VanVleet

Washington Receives: De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Smith Jr, Buddy Hield, a 2033 1st round pick swap (via HOU), 2027 2nd round pick (from SAC, via CHA)

Houston receives: Anthony Davis, Justin Champagnie, Mouhamed Gueye, a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2033 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Sacramento receives: Corey Kispert, Clint Capela, a 2027 2nd round pick (from HOU, via POR), a 2027 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2031 2nd round pick (via HOU), and a 2033 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Why Each Team Does this Trade

Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I think this would be a fantastic trade for the Hawks. It might not vault them into the contender tier of the Eastern Conference, but they get better, shed salary they don't want, and add another expiring contract to their books, giving them flexibility to move more players if a star becomes available. This would also free up more salary cap space for the Hawks next summer if they don't make such a move.

On the court, VanVleet could slide in for CJ McCollum and allow him to come off the bench. A starting lineup of VanVleet, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu would be one of the best in the NBA and a tremendous defensive lineup. Add in a bench of McCollum, Landale, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Kingston Flemings, Asa Newell, and Zuby Ejiofor, and the Hawks would be a formidable team in the Eastern Conference while keeping future flexibility.

This trade also keeps the Hawks under the luxury tax while also cutting their roster to 15.

For the Wizards, the avoid having to possibly give Anthony Davis an extension, get a first-round pick in return, and get players that can help them while also not hurting their future finances. While Davis certainly gives them a higher ceiling, he is very injury-prone, and if he misses significant time, it hurts their ceiling anyway. Hunter and Hield having expiring contracts and Smith can be a nice pairing alongside Alex Sarr. Hunter had the best years of his career playing alongside Trae Young and will look to resurrect his career with the Wizards.

Houston has avoided trading any of their young players or picks, but they are not currently built to beat either San Antonio or Oklahoma City in a playoff series. Davis brings injury concerns, but can help them defensively. Losing VanVleet would mean they would need to rely on Reed Sheppard, which had its ups and downs last year, but they would have an excellent front court and more depth with this trade. Davis would likely be more motivated to play in Houston alongside Kevin Durant than to play with the Wizards.

For the Kings, they get under the luxury tax and get four second round picks to take on a pair of contracts. Capela can be a reliable third center behind Domantas Sabonis and Maxime Raynaud while Kispert adds shooting. For a team that is going to be among the worst in the NBA, adding assets while only losing De'Andre Hunter is not a bad deal.