Report: Hawks Pick Up Mouhamed Gueye's $2.4 million team option for 2026-2027

The Atlanta Hawks have made one of the easiest decisions they will have this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Hawks are going to pick up Mouhamed Gueye's $2.41 million team option for the 2026-2027 season. Michael Scotto at Hoopshype was the first to report the news.

The Atlanta Hawks have exercised their fourth-year, $2.41 million team option on Mouhamed Gueye for the 2026-27 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Gueye played in a career-high 77 games for Atlanta, averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game last season. pic.twitter.com/u4XVxtS8H9 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 25, 2026

Why this is the correct move

Mar 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) on the court before the game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This was an easy call for the Hawks to make. Is Gueye a perfect player? Far from it, especially on offense, but he is a player that the Hawks moved up in the draft for in 2023 and has continued to get better in each season. The Hawks pride themselves on their developmental program as a team, including their G-League affiliate College Park, and Gueye is one of the many success stories to come out of there.

This past season, Gueye played in a career high 77 games and averaged 4.4 PPG, and 3.6 RPG while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31% from three.

Gueye had a bigger role than he probably imagined during the 2025-2026 season. Due to the injuries in the Hawks center room, he had to play the backup five spot for a chunk of the season, including in the playoffs against the New York Knicks, but the Hawks don't view Gueye as a center and he was playing out of position against the best center duo in the league and eventual world champions.

Defensively, Gueye comes with length and athleticism and he can guard 1-5, which is something the Hawks really value. That is where his true value lies and for just $2.4 million next season, I would argue that Gueye is going to be on one of the best contracts in the NBA.

The frontcourt for the Hawks has gotten a little more crowded this week after the draft.

Atlanta spent the No. 23 pick on Saint John's big man Zuby Ejiofor, who is more of a combo big, and they drafted North Carolina center Henri Veesaar with the No. 52 pick last night. Last summer, they drafted Georgia PF Asa Newell, who flashed at times this season.

Gueye has strong defensive instincts and should play a role on this year's team, pending other moves, but there are some other guys at his position now and it will be interesting to see how everything is handled in the future.

Here is how the Hawks cap room looks right now after this decision:

1. Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,7106.

6. Corey Kispert- $13,975,0007.

7. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,0408.

8. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,0389.

9. Asa Newell- $3,399,48010.

10. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

11. Kingston Flemings- TBD

12. Zuby Ejiofor- TBD

13. Henri Veesaar- TBD

That is $149,138,473 for those top 10 players' numbers, and we will wait and see what kind of numbers the rookies will hold. The salary cap for this season is $165 million.

The Hawks also made the decision to push back the date on Buddy Hield's contract. If the Hawks did not waive Hield by 11:59 p.m. ET tonight, he would be owed $9.7 million for next season. If he was waived, Atlanta would only owe Hield $3 million. That date has been pushed back and Atlanta might be trying to find a trade partner for Hield or with Hield attached to some deal.

The other team option that the Hawks have to make a decision on is Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga has a $24.3 million option for next season and that is going to be a widely watched decision, though the Hawks could pick it up and decide to trade him.

This was a no-brainer decision from the Hawks. Gueye brings good defense, has talent, and if he can develop a more consistent three-point shot, he could become more of a two-way weapon.