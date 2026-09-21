Crafting a Three-Team Trade The Fixes Atlanta's Biggest Roster Issue and Sends Trey Murphy III To Houston

Only one week until training camp!

The NBA season is right around the corner, and the last week until the unofficial start of the season can bring roster movement, especially with some of the league (including the Atlanta Hawks) having too many players on their roster. Just two years ago, the league saw the big Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks in the last week of September, and two years ago, Damian Lillard was traded to Milwaukee.

Now, I am not saying that anything of that magnitude is going to go down, but some movement is going to happen this week, and it might involve the Hawks. Last night, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Hawks and the Hornets have discussed a trade involving Buddy Hield and Dorian Finney-Smith. Atlanta needs to move one player from their roster to get to the regular season limit of 15, and just moving Hield for another player won't completely solve that problem.

So what about a trade that can solve that problem while helping the Hawks fix their biggest issue on the roster?

The trade

Hawks Receive: Clint Capela and a 2033 2nd round pick (from NOP)

Rockets Receive: Trey Murphy III, Buddy Hield, and Mouhamed Gueye

Pelicans Receive: Jabari Smith Jr, a 2027 1st round pick (from HOU, via PHX), a 2028 1st round pick swap, and a 2029 first-round pick (from HOU, via PHX)

Why this trade makes sense

Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) warms up on the court before the game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For me, this would be a decent trade for the Hawks, not a home run.

It would be interesting to see them reunite with Capela, who was not very good for the Rockets last season, but would give the Hawks a solid option as a third center, something they don't really have right now. Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale are a solid pairing, but as we saw last year, what happens if Landale goes down? Who will be the third center for the Hawks? The current options are two rookies, Henri Veesaar and Zuby Ejiofor. If those guys are not ready, that could be a major problem for Atlanta.

Capela would at least give the Hawks a veteran option behind Okongwu and Landale and someone who could give them solid minutes, be able to rebound, and protect the rim, at his best. Last season, Capela averaged 12.3 MPG in 75 games, while posting 3.8 PPG and 4.6 RPG, and nearly a block per game. Is it flashy? No, but they solve their roster crunch, save money and stay below the luxury tax, and have an insurance option in case of injury and someone who can give you a different look.

The one thing that might hold the Hawks back is that Capela's salary is guaranteed for next season as well and from their moves this offseason and even the reported Hield for Finney-Smith discussions, Atlanta does not want to have a lot of guaranteed money on the books next offseason aside from their core players. Now, it is only $7,370,000 and he will only have one-year left, but it might not be a salary the Hawks want, though they could explore moving him next summer since he will turn into an expiring contract.

For Houston, they cash in some of their assets for one of the best young wings in the NBA and someone who fits what they need. He can score, shoot, and defend at a high-level, while also fitting their age timeline with some of their younger players. Moving three first-round picks, plus a good player in Jabari Smith Jr, is a steep price, but this team is ready to win now with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams returning.

For the Pelicans, they finally start to trade some of their better players and start a rebuild. They get three first-round picks and a good, young player in Jabari Smith Jr to start moving in another direction.