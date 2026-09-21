Hawks, Hornets Reportedly Discussing Buddy Hield For Dorian Finney-Smith Trade

The Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets are set to begin training camp next week, and both teams are going to be competing for a playoff spot in a very tough Eastern Conference.

They are also reportedly discussing a trade before the teams start preparation for the 2026-2027 season. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Hawks and the Hornets are discussing a trade centered around Buddy Hield and Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith was traded to the Hornets earlier this offseason in a salary dump by the Houston Rockets, while Hield surprisingly had his contract for the upcoming season guaranteed by the Hawks, and he is set to make $9.6 million.

From Fischer:

"Atlanta and Charlotte, league sources say, have engaged in on-and-off trade discussions at various points this month on trade frameworks that would feature the Hornets' Dorian Finney-Smith and the Hawks' Buddy Hield.

League sources say that the Hawks have been exploring potential trades that include Hield's $9.7 million salary all summer. If something does come to fruition with the Hornets, sending out Hield in a deal for Finney-Smith would furnish Atlanta with a wing defender who boasts notable size ... although Finney-Smith played in only 37 games last season after undergoing ankle surgery in June 2025.

It should also be noted, though, that Finney-Smith's $13.3 million salary is 2027-28 is non-guaranteed."

Hield was acquired by the Hawks in a trade that sent the Golden State Warriors Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Hield and Jonathan Kuminga. He was not a member of the Hawks rotation after being acquired and it was surprising to see the Hawks guaranteed his salary for the year.

Breaking down this report

Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) reacts after a turover during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an interesting report for a number of reasons.

We have discussed the Hawks' roster situation for the past couple of months since they traded for Lu Dort and Ryan Nembhard. That trade put the Hawks at 17 players on their roster, with the regular-season limit being 15. Last week, Atlanta waived Devin Carter to get the roster down to 16 players, but one more spot remained. It has been assumed that one of Hield, Nembhard, Corey Kispert, or Mouhamed Gueye would be either traded or waived.

Could this trade work in a straight up swap and what would Finney-Smith bring to this roster?

Yes, Hield and Finney-Smith could be swapped straight up, but it would put the Hawks slightly over the luxury tax, and they would still need to move one more player before the regular season. Under the current ownership group, the Hawks have not paid the luxury tax, and I would not expect them to start doing so this season.

If the Hawks did this trade, I would watch for them to waive Mouhamed Gueye to get under the luxury tax and get their roster to 15. Gueye and Finney-Smith are different players, but Finney-Smith would give the Hawks a veteran power forward to pair with Asa Newell and Zuby Ejiofor. The backup power forward position has been something we have highlighted as a position battle to watch, and the Hawks might want some veteran insurance in case Newell and Ejiofor are not ready for large roles in the rotation this season.

Gueye is a very good defender and someone I am sure the Hawks would love to keep, but his foot injury this summer, his non-guaranteed salary for the year, and the fact that the Hawks drafted Newell and Ejiofr in back-to-back drafts makes his roster spot shaky.

But given how Finney-Smith's 2025-2026 season went, it might be preferable for either Newell or Gueye to step up. Finney-Smith was injured and only played in 37 games for the Rockets, and the normally reliable three-point shooter only played in 37 games, shooting 27% from three. At his best, he could give the Hawks a solid 3-and-D wing who could hit open shots and guard on the perimeter.

Seeing that his contract is non-guaranteed after the upcoming, the Hawks could waive him if they chose to next offseason, an offseason in which they could have a lot of cap space and financial flexibility.

With only a week to go until training camp, let's see if the Hawks and Hornets come to agreement on a deal around these two players.