Does Atlanta Bringing Back CJ McCollum Affect Their Draft Plans?

The first move of the Atlanta Hawks offseason is in the books.

It was widely expected that Atlanta was going to bring the veteran guard back, but it was widely reported that McCollum would be back with the Hawks on a one-year, $21 million deal. McCollum was really good in multiple ways, both on and off the court, for the Hawks once coming over from the Wizards in the Trae Young trade , and he is going to get a chance to carry over the momentum that he helped the Hawks build over the final stretch of the season.

This move comes just two days before the 2026 NBA Draft and this is going to be a chance for the Hawks to add some talent to their roster with the No. 8, No. 23, and No. 57 overall picks.

With this being the first move the Hawks have made this offseason and the draft now just one day away, it is fair to ask if this move is going to affect the Hawks draft plans tomorrow night.

I think it is pretty safe to say that his move is not going to affect what Atlanta does tomorrow night in the slightest.

Hawks will stick to the plan

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against Baylor Bears in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While McCollum was an integral part of the Hawks finishing the season strong, he is going to be 35 years old when next season begins, and he is not going to be in the Hawks long-term plans at all. When speaking with the media after the season ended, Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh reiterated that Atlanta is going to be taking the best player available.

It was fair to wonder because the deal was only for one season, if that meant the Hawks were going to be locked in on a guard at No. 8 to ensure they get someone to take McCollum's place.

That is understandable, but at the end of the day, Saleh and the Hawks are going to take the top player on their board, regardless of position. Could that be a guard? Absolutely, but signing McCollum to a new deal is not going to change the Hawks draft philosophy.

If the Hawks do take a guard with one of their first round picks, McCollum can be a good mentor and player to learn from, that much I can tell you. One of the biggest questions on the Hawks roster right now is a long-term solution at point guard and they are going to have a chance to take someone at No. 8 to potentially fill that need.

Barring a big trade happening where a star player comes in, you can expect that CJ McCollum is going to be back in the starting lineup for the Hawks. That is the biggest thing you can take away from his re-signing with the Hawks, but I don't think that McCollum being back is going to prevent the Hawks from taking a guard at No. 8, it won't guarantee they take a guard at No. 8, and it won't preclude them from taking any other positions either.

McCollum is back in Atlanta on a reasonable deal and now the Hawks will turn their attention to the NBA Draft.