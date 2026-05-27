Report: Onsi Saleh Receives New Title + Contract Extension With the Atlanta Hawks

Despite interest from other teams, the Atlanta Hawks have made sure that general manager Onsi Saleh is going to be sticking around.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Saleh is signing a long-term extension with the Hawks as well as getting a promotion to president of basketball operations. Saleh was promoted to general manager last offseason following the departure of former general manager Landry Fields, Saleh was hired by the Hawks as a front office assistant in 2024 following time with the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs.

The news was also confirmed by Brad Rowland of the Locked on Hawks podcast.

The Atlanta Hawks are signing general manager Onsi Saleh to a long-term contract extension and promoting him to President of Basketball Operations, sources tell ESPN. Saleh – runner up for 2026 league executive of the year – took over as Hawks GM last offseason after joining… pic.twitter.com/9DrBUDxTnF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2026

Per source, Onsi Saleh is getting a title bump to President of Basketball Operations and receiving a contract extension.



He was elevated to the GM role a year ago and finished No. 2 in Executive of the Year voting.



(as I type this, I see @ShamsCharania got it first) — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) May 27, 2026

“Onsi possesses a rare combination of valuable leadership qualities and a clear vision that will position our franchise to compete at a championship level. He is a gifted communicator and talent evaluator, widely respected by his peers within the NBA community,” said Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler. “He has already demonstrated a level of decisiveness and acumen that has changed the trajectory of our organization, and we are delighted to have him lead our basketball operations for a very long time.”

Saleh was the runner-up in this year's executive of the year race (Boston's Brad Stevens took home the award).

Great move for Atlanta

This was a no brainer move for the Hawks.

Saleh has done a very good job since taking over as the general manager of the Hawks and is widely seen as one of the smartest executives in the NBA.

Last offseason, the Hawks signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency, and he turned in the best year of his career en route to winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

The Hawks also traded away Terance Mann and the No. 23 pick for Kristaps Porzingis and while he only played 17 games, he was later moved to the Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga, who could be a big part of the Hawks' future.

Most notably, Saleh traded the No. 13 pick in last year's draft to New Orleans for an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that was the most favorable of the Pelicans and Bucks selections. That pick ended up at No. 8 overall.

Saleh had an active trade deadline as well. He moved Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, traded cash considerations for Jock Landale, and moved Luke Kennard to the Lakers for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick.

What is next for Atlanta?

Saleh uses the term optionality often and he has the Hawks set up with plenty of options going forward this summer.

After a 20-6 finish to the season, the Hawks climbed to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference, and while they lost in six games to the Knicks (being the only team to beat New York so far in the playoffs), the team took some major strides in their most successful season since the run to the conference finals in 2021.

So what will now come for Atlanta?

The Atlanta Hawks will likely be giving a contract extension to head coach Quin Snyder, though nothing has been officially announced.

Saleh is going to have some key decisions to make about this roster. McCollum is a free agent, Kuminga has a $24.3 million team option for next season, Mo Gueye has a $2.4 million team option for next season, and Atlanta has three picks (No. 8, No. 23, and No. 57) in next month's NBA Draft. The Hawks also have multiple first round picks they could move in a trade, as well as other players.

The Hawks seem to be heading on the right path and Saleh is going to continue to be the man in charge.