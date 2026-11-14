Four Big Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks' Upset Loss Against The Chicago Bulls

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this game looking to bounce back from a rough home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Chicago Bulls, however, had been on a dreadful eight-game losing streak and came in looking more focused, despite their second-half struggles.

Let's take a look at how this game ended in a crazy upset victory for the Bulls.

1. Defensive adjustments

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) and Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) fight for the ball during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second half, the Hawks focused on putting extra defensive pressure on the Bulls coming off screens. This rattled some of the younger Bulls players offensively, as you could see them getting bothered by the pressure.

The blitzing worked as Atlanta was able to force Chicago into four turnovers to start the third quarter, as they had nearly the same number of assists as points.

2. Areas of struggle

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start, the Hawks didn't seem focused, letting the Bulls pull away by as much as 18 points with lackadaisical play. Another part of this loss was that the Bulls took away what the Hawks do best: getting out on the fast break and scoring easy points when it matters most.

One of the stranger parts of this game was Atlanta's cold shooting from three as they shot 20% from distance and allowed 20 points off turnovers.

3. Jalen Johnson dominates

Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson came into this one after an underwhelming outing against LA and bounced back in a big way. For the first time this season, Johnson finished with a triple-double after coming close in multiple games; however, I believe his three-point shot needs work, as he hasn't made a three in his last three games, going 0/11 in that stretch.

Johnson currently leads the Hawks in rebounds and assists, being one of the few players in the NBA to do so. His final stat line was 27 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal.

4. 4th quarter collapse and overtime respone

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) pumps his fists after being fouled during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the fourth quarter, Atlanta had been itching to finish the job of coming back on the Bulls after going into the quarter down by one. After the fourth began, the Hawks began to slow down on defense and gave up a 10-2 scoring run before a few Bulls collapses late to get into overtime.

In overtime, Norman Powell became the Hawks' worst nightmare, scoring 10 of Chicago's 15 to start the period. By then, Atlanta had no answer for the Bulls, and with about 40 seconds left, Matas Buzelis hit a three after a late closeout by Johnson, effectively driving the nail in the coffin.