Atlanta Hawks Report Card: Grading Every Player In Last Night's Loss to the Chicago Bulls

Sometimes games in the NBA, or any other sport, for that matter, cannot be boiled down to just one stat, but in the case of the Atlanta Hawks' loss to the Chicago Bulls, it can.

Against the worst defense in the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks shot 43.9% from the field and only 8-for-40 from three. Chicago, which is not one of the better shooting teams in the league, hit 20 of their 50 three-point attempts and got the victory. The Hawks had more shooting possessions, fewer turnovers, outscored Chicago by 20 points in the paint, and had 17 more second-chance points and 15 more points off the bench, but they still lost.

It was not a good night for most everyone who played last night, and here is the report card from arguably the worst game of the year for the Hawks.

Starters

Kingston Flemings: F

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: F

Dyson Daniels: C

Jalen Johnson: B-

Onyeka Okongwu: B-

I thought Johnson and Okongwu played ok games, nothing spectacular, but nothing terrible, but it was a bit of a rough night for the rest of the group.

It was tough to give Flemings an F becuase of his injury that prevented him from coming back into the game, but he still ended up playing at least 17 minutes, but did not score a point and had three personal fouls. Hopefully for Atlanta, he won't be out for long.

It was a horrible night for Alexander-Walker, on both ends of the court. Offensively, he shot 1-for-11 from three and three turnovers, while he was getting beat consistently by Norman Powell on the defensive end. NAW has been great for the Hawks this season, but they cannot win any games when he shoots like this.

Daniels was just ineffective for much of the night, but still impacted the game. He only had five shot attempts, finishing with six points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Johnson had a mixed night. He did in fact finish with a triple double of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, as well as being a +3 on the court in his minutes, but shot only 42.9% from the field and was 0-for-3 from three as well, not to mention his five turnovers. He was far from the reason they lost, but he did not do enough in the win.

Okongwu could make the case for the best overall game last night from a Hawks starter. He finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while shooting 7-for-13 from the field. The three ball was not falling for him, but he was solid on both ends of the floor.

Bench

CJ McCollum: B-

Aaron Wiggins: C

Lu Dort: D

Jock Landale: D

This was not the finest game for the Hawks bench, though they have had worse.

McCollum can also make his argument that he was the best player on the floor for the Hawks. He finally shot the ball well, 9-for-16 from the field, and had 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He had a lot of minutes due to Flemings going out with the injury and he played well.

Wiggins had a chance to win the game at the end with what appeared to be a good luck at the basket on the out of bounds play after the timeout, but he dropped the pass and the game went into overtime. On top of that, he was only 4-for-10 from the field and 1-for-6 from three.

Dort saw his minutes go down a little bit last night and for good reason. He was a -10 in 19 minutes, shooting 4-for-10 from the field and taking a number of ill advised shots that took the offense out of rhythm. The only reason this is not an F is because of his four steals on defense.

Jock Landale's counting stats are not terrible when you take a glance at them, but he was a -10 in 18 minutes and shot 1-for-4 from the field. His defense continues to be a big problem and he has not offset that by shooting the ball well. If he continues to play poorly, Hawks fans are going to begin clamoring to see more of rookie Zuby Ejiofor, if they haven't already.