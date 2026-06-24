Four Players the Atlanta Hawks Should Target in the Second Round of the NBA Draft

The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books.

The Atlanta Hawks came into the night with a pair of picks in the first round and they left with a pair of new players on their roster. After all the talk about whether Atlanta was going to move or not move around via trades, the Hawks stayed put and selected Houston PG Kingston Flemings with their first selection and Saint John's big man Zuby Ejiofor with their second pick.

There is still one more round in this draft, though, and the Hawks enter the second night with the No. 57 overall pick. Who are some players to keep an eye on tonight if the Hawks do keep this pick?

1. Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso

If there is a center to take in the second round, I think that Ugonna Onyenso would be a great developmental project, and there is still a lot to work with in terms of his skill set as a shot blocker and rebounder.

Virginia had one of the best defenses in the country last season and the big man duo of Onyenso and Johann Grunloh were the biggest reason why. Onyenso was one of the top shot-blockers in the country last season, averaging 2.9 BPG and he really opened eyes with his performance in the ACC Tournament, including a fantastic performance against Cameron Boozer.

Will he make it to No. 57? That part is up for debate, but if he is, he could be worth a selection and let him develop in College Park with the Skyhawks.

2. Miami guard Tre Donaldson

Donaldson took a huge leap with the Hurricanes last season and helped Miami get back to the ACC Tournament. I think there is a shot he could develop into a reliable depth player at the NBA level and is worth a look for the Hawks at No. 57, if he is available.

Last season for Miami, Donaldson averaged 16.4 PPG and 5.7 APG on 45% shooting from the field and 36% from three, Over the course of his career, Donaldson shot 37.7% from three on 3.1 attempts per game, with him averaging nearly five attempts per game over the past couple of seasons.

If he is available at No. 57, Donaldson has shown over the past couple of seasons that he can continue to get better and it would be an interesting selection.

3. Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton

Thornton is one of the best guards in Ohio State history and it would not be a surprise to anyone if he were to go on and have a successful NBA career.

Thornton does not possess the ideal size for an NBA guard at 6'0, but he shot 38.1% from three over the course of his career in Columbus and he nearly averaged 20.0 PPG this past season, helping Ohio State reach the NCAA Tournament.

Having an experienced guard like Thornton and betting on him at the next level would be smart for Atlanta.

4. Duke Forward Maliq Brown

Brown is one of the best perimeter defenders in this entire draft and you cannot have enough good perimeter defenders on an NBA team.

Now, Brown's offense is not ideal and he did not show a lot during his time with the Blue Devils on that end of the floor, which is the major reason that he slipped to the second round in the first place. Can the Hawks find a way to expand his game where he can become a reliable role player?

If I am taking a player at No. 57 and hoping he can make a roster someday, I prefer them to have a defined skill and Brown has it and it might end up with him in the NBA for years to come.