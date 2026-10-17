Four Things We Learned About the Hawks This Preseason: Atlanta is flying under the radar

The preseason is over for the Atlanta Hawks, and all eyes are now on the regular season opener against the Orlando Magic next Wednesday.

Last night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks was the only time that the Hawks had their full complement of starters and main rotation players available, and while they did not play a perfect game by any means, this looked like the team that they could be this season. The offense flowed nicely (36 assists on 40 made baskets), A 41% mark from three, and tough, physical defense on the perimeter.

When looking at the preseason as a whole, what did we learn about Atlanta?

1. This team is much deeper

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins (2) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the whole team and rotation did not get to play together aside from last night's win over Dallas, you can already see the vision that Onsi Saleh and Quin Snyder had in making the moves they did to fortify the bench.

Aaron Wiggins shook off a tough first couple of games to end the preseason on a high note, scoring 19 points off the bench against Dallas. He adds depth to the backcourt and gives the Hawks a versatile shooter and defender.

Dort only played two games for Atlanta and while there were some shooting struggles, he gave Atlanta the physicality and toughness that they asked for. He played the backup power forward position as well and guarded up well.

Jock Landale had some defensive struggles, but he shot the ball well and rebounded off the bench. Kingston Flemings (more on him later) already looks more than comfortable as the backup point guard.

They might not be the Thunder or the Spurs when it comes to depth, but not many teams in the Eastern Conference are better.

2. Frontcourt depth and rim protection will be problems

This is pending Mouhamed Gueye's return from injury, but the fact that the Hawks are having to go to Dort to play the backup power forward position does not bode well right now.

Atlanta gave Asa Newell plenty of opportunities to take this position, but his defense and inconsistent shot make him tough to trust consistently.

When it comes to the small forward spot, the Hawks are going to rely on a combo of Wiggins and Dort behind Dyson Daniels. Corey Kispert has similar issues to Newell when it comes to defense and the Hawks are worse with him on the court.

Onyeka Okongwu and Landale are a good pairing, but rim protectors they are not. Atlanta is going to rely on the physicality of the perimeter defenders to help prevent the ball from getting to the rim, but that won't work against all teams. Gueye has his flaws, but Atlanta might quietly need him to get back soon.

3. Kingston Flemings looks comfortable in his role

Flemings is not going to play a large enough role (most likely) to be in the rookie of the year conversation, but that does not mean he won't make an impact and be one of the best rookies this season.

Flemings has taken the backup PG role and ran with it. He averaged over 10 PPG and 4 APG during the preseason while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from three. He rarely turned the ball over and always had a way of being in the right position. He was very impressive and turned a potential weakness into a possible strength and should only get better as the year goes on.

4. This team is flying under the radar

The Eastern Conference is much deeper than it was a year ago. The 76ers added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James; Toronto traded for Kawhi Leonard; Miami traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo; Indiana gets Tyrese Haliburton back and added Ivica Zubac at the deadline; Cleveland traded for Peyton Watson; The Knicks, Celtics, and Pistons are still going to be formidable opponents.

But don't forget about Atlanta.

There seems to be a sentiment out there that the Hawks 20-6 record down the stretch was more because of the tanking teams they were facing as opposed to actually being a good team. When standings predictions are being made, the easy thing to do seems to be to just kick Atlanta back to the play-in tournament.

But as I alluded to earlier, this team is deeper, more talented, and knows their identity right from the start of the season. They will have to fight for every win, but don't count out this team as a possibility to finish in the top six of the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive season.