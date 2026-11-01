Hawks Injury Report: Jalen Johnson and Jock Landale Receive Updates Ahead of Monday's Game vs Indiana

The Atlanta Hawks have had a pretty clean injury report this season, but that is changing ahead of tomorrow's game vs the Indiana Pacers.

Against Indiana, the Hawks have listed Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) as questionable while ruling out Jock Landale (left hip strain), Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture), and Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL). Landale was hurt very early in yesterday's loss to the Pelicans and did not return.

A player health update presented by @emoryhealthcare for tomorrow’s game at Indiana:



Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Questionable



Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture): Out

Jock Landale (left hip strain): Out

Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL): Out pic.twitter.com/qNu4DtRjmq — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2026

How do the Hawks navigate these injuries?

If Johnson is out on top of Landale and Gueye already being out, that is going to put the Hawks in a very tough position in the front court.

If Johnson plays, the spot to watch will be at backup center. The Hawks don't have a prototypical third center and will either be relying on second year forward Asa Newell or rookie Zuby Ejiofor to play center. Last night, Newell played a little over 18 minutes and finished with 13 points and four rebounds. He shot 1-for-6 from three, but overall had a decent night when shoved into action unexpectedly.

But what if Johnson misses the game?

The Hawks are going to have a lot to figure out if Johnson can't play. Does Lu Dort jump into the starting lineup? Does Newell? Dort has been the backup power forward this season when the roster is at full health, but that would make the Hawks frontcourt very small. Newell would present defensive challenges if he is forced to start, but he might help on the glass and give the Hawks a bigger option.

Atlanta is not the only team banged up heading into this game. Indiana is down star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and that is going to make a big difference in tomorrow's game.

While we don't know how the injury situation is going to shake out for the Hawks, Atlanta is going to have to play much better than they have been, especially on the offensive end of the court. The Hawks had a disastrous game shooting the ball, shooting just 38.5% from the field and a ghastly 17.4% from three.

Another thing to watch is how the Hawks come out to start games. New Orleans won the first quarter by 17 points last night and in the previous game, Cleveland won the opening quarter by 15. They were fortunate to be able to come back against the Cavaliers, but were not so fortunate against the Pelicans.