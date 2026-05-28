How did the NBA Draft Early Entry Deadline affect the options for the Atlanta Hawks with the 23rd Pick?

The early entry deadline has come and gone for the 2026 NBA Draft and there were some notable decisions made by players to stay in the draft or go back to school.

While a lot of the focus when it comes to the Atlanta Hawks is understandably on the No. 8 overall pick, Atlanta also has a second first-round pick that sits at No. 23 overall. Atlanta's in an enviable position when it comes to this draft and they are going to have a chance to bring in not one, but two talented rookies.

There were obvious candidates who were staying in the draft (projected lottery picks), but how did some of the decisions affect what Atlanta can do at No. 23?

Possible selections who stayed in the draft

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Here are some players that decided to stay in the draft who Atlanta could target at No. 23:

Koa Peat, Arizona Forward Henri Veesaar, North Carolina Center Isaiah Evans, Duke Forward/Guard Allen Graves, Santa Clara Forward Ebuka Okorie, Stanford Guard Chris Cenac Jr, Houston Center Christian Anderson, Texas Tech Guard Dailyn Swain, Texas Guard Morez Johnson Jr, Michigan Forward

All of these players are going to be in play for the Hawks at No. 23.

Are all of these players clean fits? No, but Onsi Saleh and the Hawks front office is about taking the best player available on the board. They showcased that last season when they took Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick.

Koa Peat is a polarizing player in this draft because of his shot, but he is very gifted and given that the Hawks develop players very well in College Park (their G-League Affiliate) and Peat could become a serious player with a couple of years of development.

Morez Johnson Jr is another player that fits this description. He is not a clean fit for this roster, but he brings a lot of toughness and physicality that the Hawks could use, thought I doubt that he makes it to No. 23. Same goes for Dailyn Swain.

Veesaar is an obvious pick given the Hawks' need at center, plus he can space the floor. Evans would give the Hawks a viable 3-and-D option at the wing. Cenac Jr is another option at center.

Two notable names that should be on the Hawks radar since they have a need at guard are Christian Anderson and Ebuka Okorie. Both players should be in play at No. 23 and it was a win for the Hawks that they decided to stay in.

Potential picks who returned to school

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) celebrates during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between McNeese and Vanderbilt at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are some notable names Atlanta could have considered at No. 23, but opted to come back to college basketball:

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt Guard

Amari Allen, Alabama Forward

Juke Harris, Tennessee Guard

Billy Richmond, Arkansas Wing

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky Center

I think of that group of players, Allen was the most likely pick for the Hawks.

Tanner and Harris were guard options for Atlanta and while I think that Tanner's size would have prevented the Hawks from taking him at No. 23 at the end of the day, I think they could have moved back for him potentially and taken him. He is an electric scorer that could turn into a very nice bench option, but going back to college and entering a weaker 2027 draft was the right play.

Richmond was a pure defensive specialist that could have helped the Hawks on the wing.

I think overall, the Hawks are going to be in a fine spot when it comes to their options with the 23rd. Players fall in drafts all the time and Atlanta should have plenty of viable options to select or they could move back for one of these players.