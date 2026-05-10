How to Watch the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery: TV Channel, Plus Atlanta Hawks Pick Odds and Projections

The first major day of the 2026 NBA offseason has arrived.

While the playoffs are still raging on for eight teams, the other 22 teams are getting a head start on their plans for what comes next season and for some of them, they will get the first big piece of the puzzle today when they find out where they land in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 2026 lottery has been a highly anticipated lottery, with elite talents such as AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cameron Boozer (Duke), and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina) at the top of the draft board. There was an unprecedented amount of tanking going on at the end of this season and now we find out where the teams are going to land.

The Atlanta Hawks were in the playoffs, but thanks to an outstanding trade they made with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, they are going to have a shot at getting the No. 1 pick in today's lottery. Atlanta is getting the more favorable selection of New Orleans and Milwaukee, who are positioned at 7th and 10th today in the lottery.

Viewing information and Odds

Here is how you can watch today's NBA Draft Lottery:

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Here is how the teams and their odds to move up heading into today's lottery:

1. Washington Wizards- 52.1% top four, 14.0% No. 1

2. Indiana Pacers- 52.1% top four, 14.0% No. 1 (pick goes to the Clippers if 5th or 6th)

3. Brooklyn Nets- 52.1% top four, 14.0% No, 1

4. Utah Jazz- 45.2% top four, 11.5% No. 1

5. Sacramento Kings- 45.2% top four, 11.5% No. 1

6. Memphis Grizzlies- 37.2% top four, 9.0% No. 1

7. New Orleans- 29.3% top four, 6.8% No. 1 (Hawks get most favorable of NOP or Milwaukee)

8. Dallas- 29.0% top four, 6.7% No. 1

9. Chicago- 20.3% top four, 4.5% No. 1

10. Milwaukee- 13.9% top four, 3.0% No. 1 (Hawks get most favorable of NOP or Milwaukee, Bucks cannot pick No.1)

11. Golden State- 9.4% top four, 2.0% No. 1

12. Oklahoma City (via LAC)- 7.1% top four, 1.5% No. 1

13. Miami- 4.8% top four, 1.0% No. 1

14. Charlotte- 2.4% top four, 0.5% No. 1

As I have stated previously, the Hawks get the most favorable of the Pelicans and Bucks selections. With those combined odds, Atlanta actually has the 6th-best odds to win the lottery. Here are all the possibilities for the Hawks and where their pick could end up:

No. 1- 9.8% chance

No. 2- 9.9% chance

No. 3- 10.1% chance

No. 4- 10.30% chance

No. 7- 19.75% chance

No. 8- 30.18% chance

No. 9- 9.19% chance

No. 10- 0.67% chance

No. 11- <0.01% chance

More than likely, the Hawks are either going to be picking 7th, 8th, or jumping into the top four.

With a team that already has a very talented core of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu, winning a lottery with this kind of talent at the top would put them on a track to being real contenders in the league if they make the right selection and develop the player. Even if they don't move up, there is still plenty of talent available, particularly at the guard spots, to where Atlanta can add an important piece to the team.

Either way, this could be a franchise altering day for the Atlanta Hawks.