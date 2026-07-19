Instant Takeaways From Atlanta's Summer League Loss vs Washington

And just like that, Summer League is over for the Atlanta Hawks.

It has been an eventful couple of weeks for the Hawks, as they started their journey in Salt Lake City and then ended it in Las Vegas, competing against every other team in the league.

The journey ended tonight with a loss to the Washington Wizards and it was the last time that any Hawks fan will get to see any of these players in action until the preseason. Atlanta walks away from Las Vegas with a 3-2 record and plenty to feel good about, though the last couple of games did not go how they had hoped.

Here are the main takeaways from tonight.

1. Atlanta is shorthanded once again

In the last couple of games of Summer League, the Hawks elected not to play any of their top prospects and it resulted in the only two losses that they suffered in Las Vegas.

Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, Jacob Toppin, Asa Newell, RayJ Dennis, Keshon Gilbert, and Isaac McKneely were all out tonight, and the Hawks went with an eight-man rotation.

It was not surprising to see the Hawks rest their best players, but the Hawks essentially punting on the last two games of Summer League after a hot start put a halt on their momentum.

2. Uneven night for Henri Veesaar

Veesaar was arguably the most talented player the Hawks had on the floor tonight, and this year's second-round pick had some ups and some downs, as one might expect the No. 52 pick to have.

Veesaar went 1-8 from the floor, including an 0-3 mark from three in 23 minutes. Veesaar also had four rebounds and two blocks, but four turnovers as well, finishing as a +16 for the game.

The Hawks would have loved to see a better night overall from their second-round pick, but it was a pretty solid overall Summer League for the former North Carolina center.

3. Devon Higgs shows out

The star for the Hawks tonight turned out to be Devon Higgs, who tied Washington's John Camden with a game-high 22 points. Higgs shot 8-17 from the field and 1-7 from three and was a team best +19.

The Hawks bench really struggled in this game and was arguably the reason they lost tonight's game to the Wizards.

Higgs likely does not have a future roster spot with the Hawks, but he put on a good performance in Atlanta's last summer league game.