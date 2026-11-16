Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks' Comeback Victory Against the Milwaukee Bucks
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Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this one looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to a struggling Chicago Bulls team on Friday evening. At the start, it looked like they were heading down a similar path as on Friday, but they made some adjustments and got back on track.
Let's take a look at how things played out for Atlanta throughout the game.
1. Slow start
To start this game, the Hawks got off to another abysmal start, shooting poorly and allowing 16 second-chance points in the first quarter. In the last five first quarters, the Hawks have shot 10-for-50 from three, and tonight they fell behind by as many as 19 points in the first quarter.
Milwaukee would also make some extremely contested three-pointers that would contribute to this, but it doesn't excuse the fact that their last two games against the worst teams in the Eastern Conference have begun like this.
2. The comeback
In the second quarter, the Hawks would respond by going on a huge 37-13 run to take a two-point lead into halftime despite being down 22 points. During this stretch, Atlanta became more focused defensively, as Mlwaukee would begin to go cold as they shot 6-24 in the second quarter, which was a tremendous help.
3. Third quarter response
In the third, Atlanta would continue their strong play as they would go on a 9-3 run to open up the second half. However, this would not be all peaches and cream as Milwaukee would respond by going on a 12-2 run after Aaron Wiggins would have two costly turnovers to kick start the response.
The Hawks would close out the third quarter with a seven-point lead despite being outshot from three-point range.
4. CJ McCollum
McCollum did what he does best: score in the clutch, even under the highest pressure. In the fourth quarter, as in other moments this season, McCollum got hot shooting down the stretch after struggling for much of the night, scoring nine straight points for Atlanta.
This is his third time closing out the Bucks in the past year: he had a game-winner in December of last year, made a clutch bucket in January of this year to seal a win, and tonight he did it again. McCollum finished the night with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a surprising 4 steals, which further proves why Atlanta needs his veteran presence.
Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.Follow Kahlil_McCuller