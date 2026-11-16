Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks' Comeback Victory Against the Milwaukee Bucks

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this one looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to a struggling Chicago Bulls team on Friday evening. At the start, it looked like they were heading down a similar path as on Friday, but they made some adjustments and got back on track.

Let's take a look at how things played out for Atlanta throughout the game.

1. Slow start

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) points during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start this game, the Hawks got off to another abysmal start, shooting poorly and allowing 16 second-chance points in the first quarter. In the last five first quarters, the Hawks have shot 10-for-50 from three, and tonight they fell behind by as many as 19 points in the first quarter.

Milwaukee would also make some extremely contested three-pointers that would contribute to this, but it doesn't excuse the fact that their last two games against the worst teams in the Eastern Conference have begun like this.

2. The comeback

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second quarter, the Hawks would respond by going on a huge 37-13 run to take a two-point lead into halftime despite being down 22 points. During this stretch, Atlanta became more focused defensively, as Mlwaukee would begin to go cold as they shot 6-24 in the second quarter, which was a tremendous help.

3. Third quarter response

Nov 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) battle for the ball in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third, Atlanta would continue their strong play as they would go on a 9-3 run to open up the second half. However, this would not be all peaches and cream as Milwaukee would respond by going on a 12-2 run after Aaron Wiggins would have two costly turnovers to kick start the response.

The Hawks would close out the third quarter with a seven-point lead despite being outshot from three-point range.

4. CJ McCollum

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) points during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCollum did what he does best: score in the clutch, even under the highest pressure. In the fourth quarter, as in other moments this season, McCollum got hot shooting down the stretch after struggling for much of the night, scoring nine straight points for Atlanta.

This is his third time closing out the Bucks in the past year: he had a game-winner in December of last year, made a clutch bucket in January of this year to seal a win, and tonight he did it again. McCollum finished the night with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a surprising 4 steals, which further proves why Atlanta needs his veteran presence.