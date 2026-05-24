NBA Insider Names the Hawks as the Best Fit For Multiple Top Centers In Free Agency

The Atlanta Hawks have the ability to be one of the most interesting players in the upcoming NBA offseason.

Sure, they could just use their draft picks to select players, bring back CJ McCollum, and pick up the team option on Jonathan Kuminga and run it back to see how good this team could be with more time to gel together over the course of a full season, but there are ways for the Hawks to add to their team and make big splashes this offseason.

Landing spot for top centers?

It is no secret that the Hawks are going to be looking for a center to pair with Onyeka Okongwu. Jock Landale is a free agent (who could be brought back), and there is no current center on the roster to pair with him. There are no major free agents at the position this summer, but there are plenty of players who could be of major help to the Hawks to help improve their interior defense and rebounding.

Two of the major free agents at the position are going to be Robert Williams III and Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. There are two notable restricted free agents as well, in Utah's Walker Kessler and Phoenix's Mark Williams. ESPN's Bobby Marks recently listed the Hawks as a top fit for all four players and even projected the kinds of contracts that he would give each player:

Robert Williams III- 3 years, $42 million

Mitchell Robinson- 3 years, $39 million

Walker Kessler- 4 years, $125 million

Mark Williams- 3 years, $42 million

If these are indeed the contracts that it will cost the Hawks to bring them in, Atlanta could do so without having to gut their roster, unless of course their top target is Kessler.

Williams III and Robinson are going to be more attainable because they are unrestricted free agents while Kessler and Williams are restricted. All four of these players carry injury concerns as well.

Williams III would be at the top of this list if I am the Hawks. Yes, he is going to miss games with the injuries, but in the Blazers first round series loss to the Spurs, he played over 20 MPG and showcased what made him a defensive player of the year candidate not too long ago.

Robinson coming to Atlanta would be ironic given the Knicks just booted the Hawks out of the playoffs (with Robinson and Dyson Daniels getting ejected in the final game), but he fits what the Hawks need. He is a monster rebounder and rim protector, and given the Knicks' financial situation next season (Mikal Bridges extension kicks in), New York is going to be very expensive and may not want to be deep into the second apron to keep him

Kessler and Williams are not likely to leave their current destinations. After trading for Jaren Jackson Jr signing Lauri Markkanen to a large extension, not to mention having the second overall pick, the Jazz look like they are ready to win now and Kessler is the perfect center to fit with that group. He is the youngest and most talented of the potential Hawks targets this offseason, but Utah is almost certainly going to match any contract offer Atlanta sends his way.

If Atlanta wants Kessler, they would likely not be able to bring back both McCollum and Kuminga.

Williams has talent, but real defensive concerns and an injury history. This is not least likely option for the Hawks and one they should not pursue.