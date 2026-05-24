The Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Hawks Roster: Predicting Every Major Decision

The Atlanta Hawks are going to have some interesting decisions to make this summer as they try to maintain their status as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta finished the year 20-6 after the All-Star Break and finished 6th in the Eastern Conference. They have an exciting young core of talent, but the holes on this roster were very evident in the team's series loss against the Knicks in the playoffs.

So, how will the Hawks go about shaping this roster for the 2026-2027 season? Here is what I think would be the perfect offseason for the Hawks.

Salary Cap overview

Here are the guaranteed salaries for the Hawks next season:

Jalen Johnson- $30 million

Dyson Daniels- $25 million

Onyeka Okongwu- $16.1 million

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: $14.4 million

Corey Kispert- $13.9 million

Zaccharie Risacher- $13.8

Asa Newell- $3.4 million

The Hawks also have to make decisions on Jonathan Kuminga ($24.2 million) and Mouhamed Gueye ($2.4 million). Buddy Hield's contract becomes guaranteed for $9.6 million on June 25th, but the Hawks can waive him before that date and save $6 million.

Here are the free agents for the Hawks this summer:

Gabe Vincent (unrestricted)

CJ McCollum (unrestricted)

Jock Landale (Unrestricted)

Tony Bradley (Unrestricted)

Keaton Wallace (Restricted)

Christian Koloko (Restricted)

No. 1: Roster Decisions

So what should the Hawks do with their major decisions in free agency?

For starters, I would pick up Kuminga and Gueye's options and bring them back. I would wait to extend Kuminga until we see a bigger sample size of him with the team, but his athleticism, ability to pressure the rim, and defend was key for the Hawks down the stretch of the season and his age allows him to grow with the team.

Gueye has elite defensive tools, and bringing him back on that number is a no-brainer. Atlanta could decline to extend him, but I expect Mo Gueye back on the Hawks next season.

I would also bring back Jock Landale on a two year, $10 million deal with a team option in the second year. Landale provided a lot of toughness, rebounding, and floor spacing and really seemed to fit in.

I think Atlanta will not waive Hield and try to trade him. More on that later.

Bringing back McCollum is the easy decision, but I think the Hawks have the flexibility to upgrade over him, and if they can, they should look into. McCollum was great for this team in the locker room and willed them to two huge playoff victories, but over the final three games of the Knicks series, his age and lack of shot-creating ability were exposed. I think Atlanta moves on this summer for a better option.

Gabe Vincent and the rest of the free agents are not back in this mock offseason.

No. 2: Don't make the "All-In" Move

Notice that I did not say "don't make any trades". This roster needs work, but Atlanta does not need to go all in and push its chips in to acquire a player.

And I don't think that is what Atlanta is going to do. During his exit interview after the season concluded, Hawks GM Onsi Saleh said this team was not one player away, and that the best path forward for this team to get to contention level was to develop through the draft and internally. While I do think that is true, Saleh has been opportunistic before if the deal is just right.

I don't expect the Hawks to be real contenders for stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard, unless their trade value and price are just right for Atlanta.

No. 3: Trade for Kyrie Irving

The Trade

Hawks Receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Receive: Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, and a 2027 1st round pick (least favorable of MIL/NOP, top-four protected).

With this move, Atlanta finds their McCollum replacement, who is the same age but a better player overall. Irving is 34 and coming off a major ACL injury, but his ability to get to the rim, create shots, and attack in the halfcourt would be perfect for Atlanta.

The Hawks would move off three players who have uncertain long-term futures with the team and while losing the 2027 pick might sting, it is top four-protected and in a draft where the talent is not expected to be strong at the top. Parting with it to get Irving would make sense and it is an asset that should be on the table in the right scenario.

After the trade, Atlanta will be paying $152,175,397 for eight players.

No. 4- Make a pair of draft night trades

Trade 1: Hawks send the No. 8 pick to OKC for No. 12 and No. 17

Trade No. 2: Hawks Send No. 23 and No. 57 picks to Boston for Sam Hauser

I think the Hawks should be considering a trade back in this scenario, and OKC is a team that could be looking to move up. The Thunder are in a bit of a roster crunch next season and might want to consolidate some of their draft picks to move up and grab a player they want. OKC gets to No. 8 and the Hawks pick up an extra first.

Since the Hawks are likely not going to carry three rookies on a team, they can move No. 23 and absorb Sam Hauser into their $11 million trade exception that they have available to them this offseason. Boston might be looking to shed Hauser's salary to avoid the repeater tax, and as one of the best hooters in the NBA, Hauser would be a great addition to the Hawks' roster and bolster their bench.

With the No. 12 and No. 17 picks, Atlanta selects Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance. Atlanta adds three more players on draft night, and based on last year's rookie scale numbers, Lendeborg would make $5,429, 520 and Quaintance would make $4,201,080. This would put the Hawks at $172,654,212 for 11 players, and the Hawks would be operating as an over-the-cap team, but are still a little less than $29 million from the luxury tax (set at $201,000,000 for next season).

No. 5- Use the non-tax MLE to sign Anfernee Simons

Atlanta is going to have the non-tax MLE at their disposal this offseason, and if they don't draft a guard, I think signing Simons to be a scorer off the bench would be a great way to improve the Hawks' second unit, which was a sore spot in the playoffs. Simons is an elite shooter and can score in bunches

No. 6- Sign Tyus Jones to Vet Minimum One-Year Deal

To get their roster to 14 players, the Hawks get a veteran point guard who can step in if needed or since Irving did not play last season, fill in on nights he is out and replace Simons off the bench. Jones would make $3,634,153 next season on the minimum and give the Hawks a veteran addition off the bench.

The Hawks would still be below the luxury tax line with these additions.

Projected 2026-2027 Roster

Starters:

G-Kyrie Irving

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Reserves:

G-Anfernee Simons

G- Tyus Jones

F- Yaxel Lendeborg

F- Sam Hauser

F- Jonathan Kuminga

F- Mo Gueye

F- Asa Newell

C- Jock Landale

C- Jayden Quaintance

Perfect? No, but I think the Hawks improve their interior defense with this roster, improve the bench by having Simons take over the minutes left behind by Gabe Vincent, get great shooting with Hauser, Kuminga remains, Lendeborg becomes a plug-and-play wing to replace Risacher, and Jones Jr is a vet on the back of the roster that the Hawks could use for depth on certain nights.

Irving would represent an upgrade over McCollum, and nearly every position on the bench is improved, and Atlanta is not going to be in a bad spot financially in the future. It is doable and this would be a team that can contend in the Eastern Conference.