Atlanta Hawks Announce The Signing Of Former Wizards Guard to Two-Way Contract

Since converting the two-way contract of Caleb Houstan to a standard contract, the Hawks have had an open two-way contract slot. It was reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer that the Hawks were going to sign former Wizards guard Keshon Gilbert to a two-way contract and the team has just announced that signing today.

We have signed guard Keshon Gilbert to a two-way contract.



More ⤵️https://t.co/J8ZUye00KI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2026

Gilbert appeared in three games with the Washington Wizards on a 10-day contract from Feb. 6 to Feb. 16, recording four points, three rebounds, two assists and three blocks in his first NBA contest on Feb. 7 at Brooklyn.

The 6-4 guard has seen action in 37 games with the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League this season, averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.4 minutes. In a win at Westchester on Jan. 1, he secured a 25-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, marking his first career triple-double. Gilbert joins new teammate and Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis as one of only eight players in the NBA G League to tally at least 25 points, 10 boards and 10 helpers in a single game during the regular season.

Over the course of his four-year collegiate career, Gilbert suited up for UNLV (2021-23) and Iowa State (2023-25), appearing in 129 games (98 starts), owning career averages of 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.2 minutes of play. Named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2023-24 and Third Team in 2024-25, Gilbert left Iowa State ranked top 20 in program history in total steals (18th, 123) and assists (18th, 274). The St. Louis, Missouri, native tallied eight steals in three NCAA Tournament games in his career, the seventh-most in program history.

Don't expect Gilbert to make an actual contribution to the Hawks main team, but he should get plenty of run in the G-League with the College Park Skyhawks. College Park has done a great job of developing players and getting them to the NBA and that should be attractive to any prospective players.

With the signing of Gilbert, the Hawks roster is now full again, as they have 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. He joins center Christian Koloko and guard RayJ Dennis as the two-way contract players on the Hawks. Koloko has had to play for the Hawks at certain times and Dennis is having a stellar season in College Park. Keep an eye on how Gilbert performs.