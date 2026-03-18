Atlanta Announces The Final Playing Status For Jonathan Kuminga Ahead of Tonight's Matachup vs Dallas

The Atlanta Hawks are getting ready to face the Dallas Mavericks tonight and they are looking for their 11th consecutive win. Atlanta is playing as well as any team in the NBA right now and have a perfect record to show for it in the month of March.

While the Hawks had won 10 straight games coming into tonight, they still had one big question mark. Jonathan Kuminga has been in and out of the Hawks lineup since being acquired at the trade deadline. He was questionable coming into tonight's game and the Hawks have just announced his status.

Kumigna is available to play and should be the top guy off the Hawks bench.

Update: Jonathan Kuminga is available to play tonight. https://t.co/N69BWViJ45 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 18, 2026

Up and down play

Kuminga had as good of a start as you could hope for when first saw the floor for the Hawks, but the past two games have not been nearly as good.

Kuminga had a disappointing game against the Brooklyn Nets last week, only scoring two points. He finished with seven points and eight rebounds against the Magic on Monday. He has been a strong rebounder since arriving in Atlanta, but the other stuff has not come as naturally. He has been reliant on transition buckets and getting to the free throw line to score his points.

The half-court offense with Kuminga has been his biggest struggle over the past two games. Poor shot selection and sloppiness with the ball have led to some bad possessions for the Hawks at times, and it will be up to Kuminga to get that turned around.

Quin Snyder may have shown his hand when it came to his potential playoff rotation on Monday. The starters for the Hawks all played over 31 minutes and the only bench that saw more than 10 minutes of game action was Kuminga. He is going to be leaned on to lead this bench unit in the biggest games going forward.

The starters are going to see heavy minutes due to how good they have been as a lineup.

Atlanta's five-man lineup of CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu have played 217 total minutes together across 20 games. Of all five-man lineups who have played 200+ minutes together this season, Atlanta's lineup of McCollum, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Johnson and Okongwu own the best net rating (29.1), the best defensive rating (96.2) and the second-best offensive rating (125.3), per NBA.com/Stats. That group also owns a true shooting % of 62.6%, the third-best amongst all five-man lineups (min. 200 minutes).