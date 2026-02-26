Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Gives Inspiring Thoughts on Hawks Future
When you think of the Atlanta Hawks' greatest players, there is no question that Dominique Wilkins is highly regarded in that discussion as the greatest player in Hawks history. After 12 years in Atlanta, Wilkins averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal, ranking among the top five in Atlanta history in points, steals, and rebounds.
Recently, Wilkins spoke out about the direction the team was heading in with Casino.org writer DJ Siddiqi and had some interesting things to say about the future. Let's take a look at what questions Mr. Wilkins answered:
Wilkins on the Hawks building chemistry with Jonathan Kuminga
"Once you build that chemistry — hopefully sooner than later — we still have a chance to do a lot of damage, because there’s still 30 games left in the season. You have to make up some ground, because you’re right there. The Eastern Conference is very close, and we have a very good young team.”
Last night, Kuminga put up 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in his Hawks debut, and social media buzzed about his performance. To Wilkins' point, the Hawks are in a very strange position in the standings, as they can take the leap and make the playoffs, whether through the regular-season standings or the Play-In Tournament. With youth on the Hawks roster, Kuminga has a chance to finally find his footing with less pressure and perform at a high level on a playoff-caliber team.
As the Hawks are finally starting to get healthy in this final stretch of the season, they still have high hopes for the future and right now. As of today, Atlanta is sitting at ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 games left in the regular season. The Hawks are sitting a few games out of sixth place, which would lock them in a playoff spot.
An important piece to that puzzle is none other than Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson, whom Wilkins gave his thoughts on, including a comparison:
“Well, I must say he’s a little bit of Scottie Pippen as far as being a point forward. Pippen was a point forward, and was very effective at the position. This guy Jalen, he brings even another element, because the way he rebounds, the way he passes, and he flirts with a triple-double every single night.
I saw the growth in him two years ago, and I said to his parents, ‘Don’t worry, he’s gonna do very well in this league, and he’s gonna be a great player in this league. Just be patient.’ And now look where he’s at.
He will get better defensively. He will get better as far as different ways he can score. As a young guy, you can always get better. You can always add new things to your game to make you an even more lethal player. Being 24 years old, he’s still learning right now.”
With the amount of talent that Johnson has and the upside that he has, it's really exciting to see where he and the Hawks could be in the next few seasons. Speaking of the Hawks' future, they have one of the NBA's youngest teams, averaging 23 years old. With the amount of talent and incoming talent this team could get through the draft, they could be a problem for years to come.
Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.Follow Kahlil_McCuller