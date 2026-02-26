Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Gives Inspiring Thoughts on Hawks Future

When you think of the Atlanta Hawks' greatest players, there is no question that Dominique Wilkins is highly regarded in that discussion as the greatest player in Hawks history. After 12 years in Atlanta, Wilkins averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal, ranking among the top five in Atlanta history in points, steals, and rebounds.

Recently, Wilkins spoke out about the direction the team was heading in with Casino.org writer DJ Siddiqi and had some interesting things to say about the future. Let's take a look at what questions Mr. Wilkins answered:

Wilkins on the Hawks building chemistry with Jonathan Kuminga

"Once you build that chemistry — hopefully sooner than later — we still have a chance to do a lot of damage, because there’s still 30 games left in the season. You have to make up some ground, because you’re right there. The Eastern Conference is very close, and we have a very good young team.”

Last night, Kuminga put up 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in his Hawks debut, and social media buzzed about his performance. To Wilkins' point, the Hawks are in a very strange position in the standings, as they can take the leap and make the playoffs, whether through the regular-season standings or the Play-In Tournament. With youth on the Hawks roster, Kuminga has a chance to finally find his footing with less pressure and perform at a high level on a playoff-caliber team.

"After everything that's happen to Jonathan Kuminga this year, and over the last couple of years, he's finally back from injury, and he gets this remarkable opportunity. They need him. The Hawks are not tanking."@WindhorstESPN on Jonathan Kuminga after he scored 27 points in… pic.twitter.com/GaPN1i6Flf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 25, 2026

Jonathan Kuminga SHINES in Hawks debut 🔥



27 points

9-12 shooting

3-4 from deep

7 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals pic.twitter.com/Qg1WOObVad — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2026

As the Hawks are finally starting to get healthy in this final stretch of the season, they still have high hopes for the future and right now. As of today, Atlanta is sitting at ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 games left in the regular season. The Hawks are sitting a few games out of sixth place, which would lock them in a playoff spot.

An important piece to that puzzle is none other than Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson, whom Wilkins gave his thoughts on, including a comparison:

“Well, I must say he’s a little bit of Scottie Pippen as far as being a point forward. Pippen was a point forward, and was very effective at the position. This guy Jalen, he brings even another element, because the way he rebounds, the way he passes, and he flirts with a triple-double every single night.

I saw the growth in him two years ago, and I said to his parents, ‘Don’t worry, he’s gonna do very well in this league, and he’s gonna be a great player in this league. Just be patient.’ And now look where he’s at.

He will get better defensively. He will get better as far as different ways he can score. As a young guy, you can always get better. You can always add new things to your game to make you an even more lethal player. Being 24 years old, he’s still learning right now.”

Jonathan Kuminga is an "unbelievable fit" in Atlanta, says @ChandlerParsons 💯



"It's basically what he did on the Warriors, when he played. ... Him and Jalen Johnson...the Hawks are onto something. ... I won't be surprised when he re-signs."@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/co23BlL3qt — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 25, 2026

With the amount of talent that Johnson has and the upside that he has, it's really exciting to see where he and the Hawks could be in the next few seasons. Speaking of the Hawks' future, they have one of the NBA's youngest teams, averaging 23 years old. With the amount of talent and incoming talent this team could get through the draft, they could be a problem for years to come.