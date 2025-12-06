Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report Ahead Of Matchup With Washington

After blowing a 23-point lead last night against the Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks are heading to Washington to play the Wizards, who are going to be missing plenty of key players in tonight's game. It was unknown what the roster for the Hawks was going to look like tonight, but they have just released their injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis (return to competition reconditioning) is out for the Hawks tonight, meaning Onyeka Okongwu is going to get the start for the Hawks and Mouhamed Gueye should see more minutes. Porzingis came off the bench last night for the Hawks and had 25 points in the loss

Hawks injury report tonight @ Wizards:



Kristaps Porzingis (return to competition reconditioning) is out.



Trae Young, Jacob Toppin, N’Faly Dante, Nikola Đurišić remain out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 6, 2025

Looking at the numbers

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the game preview for tonight, our own Rohan Raman took a closer look at the advanced numbers for the Hawks through their first 24 games:

"Despite the loss, the Hawks offense did a good job of getting back on track after two straight games playing like one of the worst units in the NBA. At the moment, they're 15th in points, 9th in FG%, 7th in 3P%, 19th in FT%, 25th in rebounds (25th in OREB, 19th in DREB), 1st in assists and 17th in turnovers per game. They're 18th in offensive rating on the year - there's no reason that number should decline after playing this Wizards lineup.

Denver has one of the best offenses in the NBA, so it isn't very surprising that the Hawks didn't have a great night on defense. Still, on a per-game basis, the Hawks rank 16th in points allowed, 14th in FG% allowed, 8th in 3P% allowed, 24th in rebounds allowed, 5th in steals and 13th in blocks. They're 9th in defensive rating on the year, which is still a very good mark. The defense couldn't get it done against an elite offense, but they also muted Denver for the first half and there shouldn't be much concern over the defense going forward.

The Wizards' offense is severely lacking and they're entirely susceptible to shooting variance in order to run a coherent offense right now. Injuries have taken a toll on what was already a bad offense and the numbers aren't pretty. They're 25th in points, 21st in FG%, 12th in 3P%, 29th in FT%, 20th in rebounds (20th in OREB), 21st in assists and 28th in turnovers per game. This is a team that regularly makes mistakes on offense that can be exploited.

Despite having a defensive anchor in Alex Sarr, Washington's defense is still struggling to find its way. They're 30th in points allowed, 24th in FG% allowed, 27th in 3P% allowed, 30th in rebounds allowed, 28th in steals and 4th in blocks. Once again, Atlanta will be going up against a fairly weak defense and they'll be even worse on that end without Alex Sarr, who's been playing like one of the 15 best defenders in the NBA this year."

