Atlanta Hawks Update Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher's Playing Status For Tonight's Game vs Brooklyn
The season rolls on tonight for the Atlanta Hawks and they are hoping to snap a small two game losing streak when they face the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
The Hawks have gotten off to a disappointing start this season, going 1-3 in their first four games and dropping a game on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn meanwhile has started 0-4 and looked about how we all thought they would at the start of the season.
While no NBA game is a must-win in October, it would not be good for the Hawks if they dropped this game. They would fall to 1-4, and after being talked about as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference before the season, the pressure would start to mount on this group.
Coming into this game, the Hawks listed both Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher as probable tonight due to right ankle sprains and the Hawks just announced their status for tonight.
Both players will be available for tonight's game.
Looking at the Hawks through four games
So what is plaguing the Hawks in their first four games? Our own Rohan Raman took a deeper look at the numbers in today's preview:
"The Hawks' offense is steadily taking steps forward. They're 25th in points, 21st in FG%, 21st in 3P%, 18th in FT%, 28th in rebounds (21st in OREB), 10th in assists and 4th in turnovers per game. Despite the poor numbers, Atlanta just broke 120+ points during their game with Chicago against a very tough Bulls defense. Trae Young teams have also been a virtual lock for above-average offensive production throughout his career, so expect the Hawks to keep climbing up the offensive rankings.
Their transition defense and rim protection continue to hold them back on defense and the Bulls just torched them from deep. On a per-game basis, Atlanta ranks 20th in points allowed, 27th in FG% allowed, 7th in 3P% allowed, 27th in rebounds allowed, 23rd in steals and 18th in blocks. So far, the improvements they've theoretically made to the defense have not shone through.
Despite their record, the Nets are a thoroughly mediocre offense. They rank 21st in points, 19th in FG%, 14th in 3P%, 12th in FT%, 30th in rebounds (12th in OREB), 17th in assists and 13th in turnovers per game. Brooklyn has legitimate scoring options like Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr, but they sorely lack the high-level shotmaking or passing necessary for offensive consistency.
The defense has been the real struggle. While the Hawks' defense has been bad, the Nets' defense is catastrophic. They're 30th in points allowed, 30th in FG% allowed, 30th in 3P% allowed, 10th in rebounds allowed, 26th in steals and 30th in blocks. They have no real perimeter defense to speak of and that's led to opposing lineups getting whatever they want against Brooklyn's defense."