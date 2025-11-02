Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks wrap up their four game road trip today with a matchup against the preseason favorite in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Atlanta is of course going to be without Trae Young for tonight's game. It will be the second straight missed game for Young, who will be re-evaluated in four weeks the team announced yesterday.
Ahead of tonight's game, both teams have announced the starting lineups for today's game:
Hawks
G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
G- Dyson Daniels
F- Zaccharie Risacher
F- Jalen Johnson
C- Kristaps Porzingis
Cavs
G- Donovan Mitchell
G- Jaylon Tyson
F- De'Andre Hunter
F- Larry Nance
C- Evan Mobley
How have the Hawks looked?
How have the Hawks looked through six games? Our own Rohan Raman took a closer look at the team through the first part of the season:
"The Hawks' offense is steadily making progress after a horrid start. They're 18th in points, 14th in FG%, 20th in 3P%, 22nd in FT%, 19th in rebounds (18th in OREB), 6th in assists and 2nd in turnovers per game. They'll need a more team-based approach to offense in order to win games without Young, but their first crack at it against Indiana looked pretty good.
A relatively strong night on defense helped boost Atlanta's poor numbers up. However, it should be noted that the Hawks have been rather good at limiting threes. On a per-game basis, Atlanta ranks 18th in points allowed, 16th in FG% allowed, 4th in 3P% allowed, 28th in rebounds allowed, 15th in steals and 12th in blocks.
Cleveland's offense was a juggernaut last season, but they haven't played like it this season due to injuries. They rank 24th in points, 22nd in FG%, 17th in 3P%, 27th in FT%, 25th in rebounds (21st in OREB), 19th in assists and 17th in turnovers per game. Barring a hot streak from deep, it's going to be hard for this team to run consistent offense due to the sheer amount of injuries they are experiencing.
Having a defender of Evan Mobley's caliber in the lineup has helped the Cavs maintain a intimidating defense. They're 10th in points allowed, 9th in FG% allowed, 25th in 3P% allowed, 19th in rebounds allowed, 6th in steals and 13th in blocks. Their perimeter defense has been somewhat shaky, but Mobley being able to shut down the paint and cover almost anyone is such an advantage for them to have."