Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups for Today's Matchup

Although the Atlanta Hawks got an impressive road win over the Boston Celtics in their last game, it came at the risk of a significant loss.

Atlanta definitely had this game circled on the calendar due to the embarrassing beatdown that the Celtics laid on them in their last matchup. They gave Boston a taste of their own medicine yesterday - the Hawks led by 23 points at one point in this game, shot 43% from deep as a team and practically the entire team chipped something in for the win. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the team with 21 points and five threes, but six Hawks finished with double-digit points. Atlanta's defense also held Boston to 26% shooting from deep as a team and had 11 steals.

However, it wasn't entirely a perfect night for the Hawks. The win will likely come at the cost of starting center Onyeka Okongwu, who left the game due to an injury to his teeth. It's hard to say exactly how long Okongwu is going to be out, but it seems the Hawks are going to need Kristaps Porzingis to return to the lineup as soon as possible, or they'll need to look in the trade market for additional center help.

Unfortunately, losing a center with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun up on the docket isn't exciting. Houston hasn't quite met the expectations that were placed on them at the start of the season, but they're still a tough opponent and they're 28-17 on the season. They'll also be especially motivated coming off a blowout loss to the Spurs. This is going to be Atlanta's second straight game against a top-four seed in the conference, so it'll be a big challenge to get this win tonight.

By the Numbers

Oct 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) drives with the ball during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Atlanta's offense had one of its best displays of the season against the Celtics. They are 7th in points, 10th in FG%, 4th in 3P%, 20th in FT%, 25th in rebounds (25th in OREB, 16th in DREB), 1st in assists, and 17th in turnovers per game. They're 20th in offensive rating this year.

Atlanta's defense has been a rough watch for most of the season, but they refused to let the Celtics back into the game. Still, they rank 25th in points allowed, 23rd in FG% allowed, 13th in 3P% allowed, 26th in rebounds allowed, 5th in steals, and 16th in blocks. They're 17th in defensive rating this year.

Houston's offense has leaned into its size and getting extra possesisons to score. However, the offense hasn't shown itself to be overly consistent and it is rather stagnant at times. They are 15th in points, 8th in FG%, 8th in 3P%, 26th in FT%, 1st in rebounds (1st in OREB, 10th in DREB), 24th in assists, and 26th in turnovers per game. They're 4th in offensive rating this year.

Their defense is also rather impressive. They rank 4th in points allowed, 6th in FG% allowed, 4th in 3P% allowed, 1st in rebounds allowed, 10th in steals, and 7th in blocks, They're 8th in defensive rating this year

Three Reasons the Hawks Can Win This Game

Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) reacts after a three-pointer against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Onyeka Okongwu likely out for tonight's game, this is going to be a massive opportunity for Mo Gueye and Christian Koloko. Gueye, in particular, has struggled to find minutes over the course of the season. After being one of the Hawks' most underrated players last season and starting the season off well, Gueye has fallen back to Earth. He had an elite +9.4 on-off last season with Atlanta, but that number has dropped to -0.5 this season. The only part of his game that has gone noticeably better with the increased minutes load is his finishing around the rim. Gueye is shooting 79% at the rim, which is good for the 93rd percentile among all bigs. He hasn't had a ton of shooting attempts, but that type of aggressiveness at the rim will serve him well and the Hawks are going to need it against Alperen Sengun tonight.

Atlanta's ability to force 11 turnovers bodes well for their matchup against the Rockets.It played a massive role in their win over Boston because it helped stymie any comeback efforts. Boston was one of the best teams in the NBA at limiting turnovers, but the Rockets don't have that many respectable ball-handlers. Reed Sheppard has done a great job of protecting the ball with a 9.6 TOV% (86th percentile), but Houston is still 26th in turnovers because he's the only reliable ball-handler on a nightly basis. Both Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant are below the 50th percentile in TOV% at their position, so it should be interesting to see if the Hawks can force more steals tonight.

Dyson Daniels has struggled as a shooter after a career-high 34% from deep last season, but one part of his game that has gotten much better is his passing. He's sporting an AST% of 23.9% this season, which is in the 99th percentile among all wings this season. He has also gotten much better as a rebounder with an OREB% of 6.6%, which is the best mark of his career. The passing and rebounding are two areas that are going to be especially important against a Houston team that dominates the glass and suffocates teams on defense.

Three Reasons The Hawks Might Lose This Game

Oct 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (8) attempts to block a shot by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Even though the Rockets are going to be without Steven Adams for the rest of the season, they still lead the NBA in offensive rebounds per game by a full two rebounds and they've been the best rebounding team in the NBA. That gives them a massive advantage against a Hawks team that does not have the talent to be one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA. The possessions battle is going to be key in order to beat Houston because it's very likely that the Rockets are going to have more chances to score than Atlanta will.

The rebounding advantage affects Houston in a number of ways, but they're also very good at turning those rebounds into second-chance points. They lead the league in second-chance points per game and that gives them a source of reasonably easy offense especially against teams who do not have an abundance of good rebounders.

Reed Sheppard's rookie season was one to forget, but the Hawks are going to have their work cut out for them trying to contain him now. He is shooting the ball extremely well right now and he's especially lethal from the corner. Per Cleaning the Glass, Sheppard is making 58% of his corner threes (98th percentile) this season afte making 27% of them last season. He's also a great defensive playmaker with a BLK% and STL% both above the 90th percentile this season. The matchup between him and one of Dyson Daniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker is going to be fun to watch.

Injury Report

The Hawks and Rockets both played last night and have yet to release their injury reports.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Tip-off time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Projected Starting Lineups

Hawks

G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G - Dyson Daniels

F - Corey Kispert

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Rockets

G - Amen Thompson

G - Tari Eason

F- Jabari Smith Jr.

F- Kevin Durant

C - Alperen Sengun

More Atlanta Hawks News: