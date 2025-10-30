Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) continue their four game road trip tomorrow when they face the Indiana Pacers (0-4). The Hawks found a way to get the win last night in Brooklyn, but the bigger story out of that game was that star point guard Trae Young exited the game last night with what was called a "right knee sprain" by the team.
The injury report for both teams is now out.
Trae Young (right knee sprain) is out this game. There was no other update on Young, other than he is going to miss this game.
After the game last night, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder gave an update on Young. Snyder said that Young does not have an issue with his ACL, but that he is going to get an MRI either tonight or tomorrow and he will be re-assessed from there.
"I think the most important thing is that it is not his ACL. He is going to get an MRI tonight or tomorrow and make a determination from there. So, not sure how long or what respect, but something that hopefully he is going to be back form whenever possible. He did not want to come out of the game. He is such a competitor. He takes a lot of pride in being available. There been a lot of times in the time that we have been together that he has been banged up and he goes out and he plays, and you saw that tonight too. He tried to stay in there."
To put it nicely, the Hawks missing Trae Young for any period of time would be devastating. Young has been one of the most durable players in the NBA over his tenure and the Hawks don't really have a solution behind him. Expect to see Dyson Daniels, Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Vit Krejci to take turns with ball handling responsibilities.
The Hawks do have an open roster spot and could look to sign a point guard if Young has to miss extended, but the options there are not robust. The Hawks could also look to the trade market to try and find a viable solution while Young is gone, if that is indeed the case.
Keep an eye out for more updates on Young's injury as the Hawks continue their road trip tomorrow night vs the Pacers.