Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game

After having their five-game winning streak snapped last night, the Atlanta Hawks are back on the road to try and bounce back and their opponent is going to be the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hawks were without three starters last night (Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, and Zaccharie Risacher) and while Young is going to miss tomorrow's game, Risacher (left hip contusion) and Porzingis (right knee soreness) are going to be questionable for tomorrow's game. Porzingis has not played since a win over the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday while Risacher was injured in Sunday's win over the Suns.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at San Antonio:



Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness): Questionable

Zaccharie Risacher (left hip contusion): Questionable



Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain): Out pic.twitter.com/nce35GQ5FJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 19, 2025

Looking for a bounce back

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in action against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks now have to reset and get ready for another short road trip. They are going to San Antonio on Thursday to face a Spurs team that will be without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, they face the Pelicans on Saturday (need I say more?), and then wrap up the week with a home game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is going to be a nice opportunity for the Hawks to get back on track and continue trending up in the Eastern Conference.

For that to happen though, it would be helpful if they started getting some guys back.

Last night, the Hawks were still without Trae Young, but they had been playing better without Trae Young over the past few weeks. The Hawks missed Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis last night against one of the biggest and most physical teams in the NBA. Who knows when those two guys will be back, but the Hawks could use them.

Without Risacher last night, the Hawks started Vit Krejci and had to play him nearly 40 minutes. Now, Krejci has been red hot shooting from three and has been a useful bench player for the Hawks over the course of the past couple of weeks, but playing him that amount of minutes against one of the best teams in the NBA is probably not going to result in anything good if you are Atlanta.

Getting healthy this week and winning these three games is going to be crucial for the Hawks to get back on track. The Hawks have had one of the better defenses in the NBA over the past ten games, but it has slipped when they don't have everyone available (duh). They can use these next three games to get their identity back and get on the right track towards winning as the season goes along and Trae Young inches closer to getting back.

