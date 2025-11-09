Do The Atlanta Hawks Have The Deepest Frontcourt In the League?
Frontcourt injuries have long been a problem that the Atlanta Hawks have struggled to overcome. Losing Jalen Johnson at the end of two consective seasons obviously comes to mind, but even injuries to DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela have drastically reduced the Hawks' effectiveness. they haven't had true, playable depth at that spot in a long time.
That is not the case this year.
While there's a lot of big takeaways from a gritty Hawks win over the Lakers last night, one of the most exciting realizations that fans should have is in regards to the level of talent Atlanta has in its frontcourt. Onyeka Okongwu, Asa Newell and Mo Gueye all had really good games for the Hawks, stepping into the roles vacated by usual starters Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis. It is incredibly encouraging to see that the Hawks have three players who can play either the four or five spot in any lineup and provide solid minutes.
Okongwu looked great as a starter last season, but the Hawks still made the move to trade for Kristaps Porzingis. While Porzingis' rim protection and three-ball have been useful to have in the lineup, Okongwu's diminished role isn't an indictment of how effective he is. On offense, he's been slightly below his usual standards, shooting a career-worst 47.5% from the field and 56.1 TS%. Still, he's taking more threes than ever before (3.3 per game) and hitting one a game. Okongwu's offense has never been particularly impressive, though, and he just needs to do enough as a play-finisher to stay on the court. His impact has really come on Atlanta's defense. He's averaging a career-best 6.6 defensive rebounds per game and the Hawks' defense gives up 8.9 fewer points per game when he's on the court. That ranks in the 89th percentile among all centers.
Gueye has been one of the best development stories across the NBA this year. After being drafted with the 39th overall pick by the Hawks in the 2021 NBA Draft, Gueye only played in six games and spent most of the season developing in the G League. His sophomore season showed that he could be a NBA-level player. When he was on the court last season, the Hawks' defensive rating improved by 5 points (116.3 to 110.5) and opponents turn the ball over at a slightly higher rate (15.9% to 17.2%). He also affected game as a rebounder, forcing a reduction in offensive rebounding percentage from 26.8% to 24.8%. This season, he's posted a career-high 7.5 points per game on 53.6% shooting from the field and 37% from three on limited volume. He's also grabbing 4.4 boards and dishing out 1.5 assists per game, both of which are career-highs. Impressively, he's only missed one shot at the rim this entire year, converting on 16 of his 17 shots and grading out in the 96th percentile as a finisher. Atlanta's on-off swings with him have been ridiculous this year. They're 17.6 points better when he's on the court and their offense shoots 8.4% better in lineups with him. He's quietly been an incredibly additive player for the Hawks.
Newell is just a rookie, but every game where he's played extended minutes has been a good display of why the Hawks wanted to grab him at the end of the first round. In his first real NBA stint, he had 17 points and five rebounds while shooting 40% from deep. The shot won't always be there for him, but he was clearly a helpful presence on the boards and did a good job of staying in front of his assignment on defense. Newell looke confident as a catch-and-shoot option, stepping into corner threes and playing a useful 3&D role despite being more of a center at Georgia. It's unclear whether he's a power forward or center at the NBA level, but he's only 20 years old and there's clear room for him to develop further. This was a very encouraging first NBA game and he's hopefully earned more of a role going forward.
