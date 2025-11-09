Three Thoughts From The Hawks Win Against The Lakers
Last night, the Hawks did not doubt that it was their best win of the season thus far against a red-hot Lakers team that was on a five-game winning streak before the matchup. Today, however, I'll be diving into how the Hawks looked last night and overall so far this season, and give my take on everything.
1. This Hawks team is confusing
Coming into this season, no one could have anticipated that the Hawks would look this way, as they've been fairly inconsistent and have undergone numerous lineup changes due to injuries. The reason this team is so confusing is that they are wildly inconsistent, and you honestly don't know what to expect from them on a game-to-game basis. One minute they look like a team that can really compete as contenders, and then the next minute they look like a team that is no different from the last few seasons, who aren't contenders. Suppose you examine the Hawks' previous two matchups or the entire season thus far. In that case, you will see what I mean, as even when fully healthy, they continue to struggle with playing consistent, winning basketball, which explains why they started 5-5 through 10 games.
2. The Hawks offense has potential but must stay consistent
For Atlanta, the offense remains inconsistent, but it also appears to fluctuate in specific stretches due to injuries. As of today, the Hawks' offense ranks near the bottom of the NBA, with an offensive rating of 112.9, placing them 22nd out of 30 teams in the league. Although this isn't particularly impressive, there have been stretches where it has looked promising. When watching the Hawks, they play at an elite level when the ball is moving and constant motion is involved, as well as when running the fast break. However, the flip side is that this is all happening when All-Star Trae Young is out. When Young is healthy, the Hawks' offense is more pick-and-roll based, and there is significantly less movement unless a fast break is occurring. The team works best when everyone is moving and touching the ball, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out when he returns and likely has the ball in his hands.
3. Dyson Daniels should be starting point guard with Trae Young injured
With Young out of the lineup, the Hawks are in desperate need of a playmaker, and there has been constant speculation on who that could end up being. However, as of late, Daniels has looked like the clear-cut favorite for the starting position. In his last five games, Daniels has averaged 14.2 points and 7.2 assists, while sharing backcourt duties with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. When watching them share the backcourt, it seems like Daniels is more of a playmaker compared to Alexander-Walker, who is looking to score and is averaging 19 points and 3.2 assists in his last five games.