Grading the Trade: Atlanta Hawks Trade Vit Krejci To Portland For Duop Reath, Two Second Rounders

A day after former Hawks wing DeAndre Hunter was traded from the Cavaliers to the Kings, one year after Atlanta shipped him out, the Hawks have moved on from another wing in order to add some additional draft compensation. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Hawks are sending Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Duop Reath and two future second-round picks.

It's a somewhat surprising move given that Krejci has developed into a fan favorite. However, the Hawks had decent wing depth and Corey Kispert has given them some good minutes in the absence of Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher's return to the lineup complicated the minutes for Krejci. Still, there are a couple of reasons why it's surprising Atlanta opted for this specific transaction in order to add frontcourt depth.

Analyzing the Trade

Jan 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) attempts a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

First, Krejci was having a really good season as a floor-spacer. This season, he is making approximately 2.2 threes a game on 42.3% shooting, which ranks in the top 20 in the NBA. It's the most threes per game he's made in his career, and he's also taking 5.2 threes a game, so these numbers are coming on the highest volume of his career. Finding a 6'8 wing who can shoot like Krejci isn't very easy, and it's not surprising that Portland opted to land him. They are, quite literally, the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA. They are 30th in 3P% while being third in attempts.

Atlanta definitely had wings to spare and the spacing hasn't necessarily been an issue, but Krejci's ability to occasionally get hot off the bench is somewhat valuable for a team that's struggled to find its offensive identity outside of Jalen Johnson. It's interesting that they couldn't get a contributing player for him. Krejci recently sprained his ankle, so that likely contributed to his value going down. Either way, he turned himself into a fan favorite for his hot streaks off the bench, relentless motor, and rising to the occasion down the stretch of the 2023-24 season. There aren't many second-round picks who can say they earned a contract extension while endearing themselves to the fanbase as he did.

It's also surprising that Reath is the backup big Atlanta got in exchange for Krejci. First of all, he's out for the entire season due to a stress fracture. That likely means the Hawks just wanted the draft picks and will waive Reath to pick up an extra roster spot. Their interest in him as a possible future piece doesn't feel likely. His contract expires after this season, he's 29 years old, and while he has good size (6'11), he doesn't do anything at a notably better level than Christian Koloko or N'Faly Dante.

The interesting part of this deal is what Atlanta is planning to do with their additional draft capital. Now that they have added two second-round picks, they have a total of seven second-rounders to use in trades. It is almost a guarentee they are going to use some second-rounders to get a backup center before the trade deadline, and if they don't, it means that Saleh has fully punted on this season and is looking towards the future.

It's not an inherently bad deal for the Hawks, but it is admittedly a bit disappointing that they couldn't get anything of real value for a wing who's making threes and legitimately been critical to some of Atlanta's wins this season. The extra draft picks are nice - it's time to do something with them.

Trade Grade: C

